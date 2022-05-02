The Glimpse Group Partners with Blockchain DeFi Company The Commission to Create Augmented Reality-Based NFTs for Cryptocurrency

The Commission Token, One of the First Digital Assets Backed by Gold, Achieves Major Development Milestone with AR-Based Gilded NFTs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. VRAR(FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software and services solutions, today announced a paid partnership between its wholly-owned subsidiary company QReal and The Commission, an Ethereum (ETH) blockchain decentralized finance ("DeFi") company and creator of The Commission Token.

The Commission Token ($CMSN) is one of the first digital assets principally backed by gold, representing a major step toward bridging the gap between traditional hard assets and digital assets. The Commission's tie-in structures with Saitama, a leading DeFi platform, and Pax Gold, the digital token division of Paxos Trust Company, lend significant institutional credibility to The Commission Token. As such, the Token has generated substantial interest from the cryptocurrency community as well as traditional investors.

The paid partnership between The Commission and QReal calls for the development of multiple 3D AR-based NFTs for The Commission Token. QReal will leverage their expertise in AR development and 3D modeling to design over two dozen gilded 3D models to be minted as NFTs.

"By incorporating AR and NFTs technologies, The Commission achieves an important development milestone toward elevating The Commission Token as a premier DeFi digital asset," said Seth Weiser, strategist at The Commission Global LLC. "We believe our partnership with QReal will ultimately serve as a significant catalyst in the development of Decentralized Finance. Having recently launched last month, The Commission has already achieved major goals in a short amount of time, and we expect this to propel us even further. As we continue to progress, we expect to require additional models and AR assets and look forward to continuing our partnership with QReal to create them."

Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of Glimpse commented: "We believe that NFTs will play an instrumental role in facilitating commerce in the metaverse as it evolves. Glimpse continues to develop cutting edge VR, AR, NFT and Blockchain related solutions across our base of subsidiary companies, as important building blocks in our cadre of enabling immersive technologies. This partnership is an excellent representation of our capabilities, and we look forward to assisting The Commission in executing on their mission."

About The Commission

The Commission is an ETH blockchain DeFi project that has developed a new and innovative marketing concept built around the direct participation of its community. The Commission will provide two different opportunities for its holders to invest and obtain gold. One of the options will be to stake CMSN tokens, while the other will allow investing in The Commission PAXG Gold Treasury vault. Lastly, CMSN will be investing in other projects in return for gold as partial collateral. The contract of The Commission cannot be modified since it has been renounced, which provides greater security to investors. For more information on The Commission, please visit https://thecommission.xyz/

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group VRAR is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe,", "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

