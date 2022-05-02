iQuantum, an AI/ML Powered eProcurement Solution, Experiences a Projected 200 Percent Year on Year Growth

iQuantum Integrates a Robust Diversity Spend Solution with Supplier Sustainability, Performance Management and Contracts Management

CAMPBELL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / iQuantum, an AI/ML Powered eProcurement Solution, is pleased to announce that it experiences a projected 200 percent growth year on year.

To learn more about iQuantum and its many innovative features, please visit https://www.iquantum.ai.

As a company spokesperson noted, iQuantum is an AI/ML powered procurement tool that allows users to obtain full visibility on all spend types for Procurement leaders.

iQuantum integrates a robust diversity spend solution with supplier sustainability, performance management and contracts management, and its AI/ML allows for predictive analytics for better purchasing decisions.

Now, with the projected 200 percent year on year growth, iQuantum is proud to become the market leader in intelligent procurement management.

"iQuantum gives access to net new qualified suppliers from its robust database Q leads, which is a much needed solution to global purchasing and sourcing teams," the spokesperson noted, adding that iQuantum's supplier database is clearly on path to becoming the dominant 360-degree provider of ratings and precision curation of enterprise B2B suppliers and vendors.

The fact that iQuantum has achieved such an impressive year on year increase will not surprise the many people who are already using the AI/ML Powered eProcurement Solution.

Since iQuantum launched, it has earned a well deserved reputation for its impressive number of solutions that enable corporations, governments, individuals and agencies real time reporting based on classification, geography and industry codes.

iQuantum also offers a number of specific solutions, including compliance management, which in turn will help to simplify this often complex and timely topic.

As the spokesperson noted, with more people than ever working remotely, it is more important than ever for any organization to get their supplier compliance under control, all with the help of iQuantum.

"With the lack of a proper and effective compliance strategy, procurement leaders around the globe are at an increased risk of having non-compliant suppliers in their active supply chain," the spokesperson noted, adding that business owners are welcome to request a demo at any time to learn how iQ.Compliance can empower their organization to mitigate the procurement risks through an AI-powered intelligent compliance management solution.

