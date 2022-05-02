Beyond Codes Inc. Joins as an Official Sponsor of TiEcon 2022, the World's Largest Entrepreneurship Conference

Gaurav Kumar, Beyond Codes Inc. founder and CEO said the company is excited to be sponsoring the TiEcon 2022 - Silicon Valley's flagship networking conference for entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and investors.

SIMI VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Beyond Codes Inc., the global lead generation and appointment setting company was announced as an official sponsor of the TiEcon 2022. Through this partnership, the California-based company will look to connect and nurture passionate entrepreneurs and industry thought leaders.

TiEcon is the flagship conference of TiE Silicon Valley, and hosts exemplary keynotes and hot topics relevant to the times for entrepreneurs, investors, startups, and financial entities. Hearing from iconic speakers, thought leaders and industry experts whilst engaging and networking with the community makes it even more exhilarating.

"We are delighted to have Beyond Codes Inc. sponsoring TIEcon 2022. Our organizational focus and visions align and Beyond Codes provides very relevant tools and skills for startups and entrepreneurs," said AGK Karunakaran, President TiEcon.

Gaurav Kumar , Beyond Codes Inc. founder and CEO said the company is excited to be sponsoring the TiEcon 2022 conference.

"It is a matter of pride for us to be associated with TiEcon. Once we were the participants, and now we are sponsors and partners. Our journey can be an example for entrepreneurs to learn from and take the step forward," said Gaurav. "TiEcon brings the talent from across geographies to one platform, especially in Silicon Valley - the Mecca of startups.

It provides a great opportunity for the investors and business owners alike to build a rapport, create lasting relations, and together lay the foundation stone for the future."

Our goal is to empower future generations to build bigger and better businesses together. Through this conference, we are looking to network, reach out to those who have the same vision as us and help them excel further."

With over 14 years of experience working with the top 10 of the top 12 billion-dollar IT organizations, Beyond Codes Inc. has been a leader in lead generation, appointment setting and CxO events & Roundtables for more than a decade. Since its launch, the company has expanded to five continents, delivering in 20+ languages with a team of experienced product and service sales leaders, adding up to 400+ employees globally.

Since the pandemic, they have worked as the authorized sales partner for Zoominfo for India and East Asia markets to ensure that data is within reach of the enterprises, SMBs and startups looking to build digital-first businesses.

Beyond Codes Inc. is headquartered in California, USA, and its delivery centres are across the globe. Europe is the second biggest market where organizations actively seek out their assistance to build sales funnel across verticals. They aim to be One World One Partner for billion-dollar IT and non-IT businesses across the globe.

Driven by its mission to enhance human potential, Beyond Codes Inc. launched - Work Towards a Better Future - initiatives. They aim to build an inclusive workforce consisting of specially-abled skilled people by 2024, among other programs in the pipeline.

TiEcon 2022 will take place from 5th to 7th May 2022, and Google, Amazon, Zendesk, Dell Technologies, WhatsApp and RedHat, among others, are some of the sponsors.

Media Contact:

Md. Zeeshan

Email: mohammed.zeeshan@beyondcodes.com

+91 9888212832

www.beyondcodes.com

SOURCE: Beyond Codes Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: