Jade Leader Completes First Sky Jade(C) Lot Sale To Established Jewelry Manufacturer

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSX.V:JADE) ("Jade Leader", or "the Company") is pleased to report the first major sale of Wyoming Sky Jades© to a major, well-established European jewelry manufacturer. This marks the first sale of materials to an institutional/wholesale customer through the Company's recently launched internet sales outlet www.Jadeleader.shop. The initial lot consisted of 7 representative pieces of Sky Jade© selected according to the manufacturer's criteria for color, texture and size. Lot weight was 6.5 kilos, and the total consideration was $US 10,500, representing an average realized price of US$1,620 per kilo.

"One of our major goals is to build a valuation basis for the Jades discovered on our portfolio of properties, so we are delighted to celebrate our first institutional sale facilitated through our recently opened online store, which we intend to grow as a virtual wholesale showroom as well as a retail outlet for our Sky Jades©", stated Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., the President of Jade Leader. "Being able to showcase the product's quality to potential institutional/manufacturing clients and established gemstone trading firms is beginning to allow us to build long-term distribution alliances for Sky Jades© while we advance the testing and development of our other Jade targets. We are seeing our market profile grow with inventory and are pleased to adress increasing product inquiries from a variety of market participants."

Jade materials from the Company's current testing programs continue to be added to the sales site as they are processed for marketing.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Jutras maintained full chain of custody of all sample materials which are the subject of this update throughout the extraction and testing process and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.

Recent publications and industry updates suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader Corp, with a Board of Directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by JP. Jutras, B.Sc. Hons Geology, P.Geol who is also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 30 years of experience.

Jade leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and Jade carving knowledge to build a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties on which Nephrite Jade with various characteristics has now been identified in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

