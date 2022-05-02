Correction: Invitation to Report Commentary for Renewcell's Interim Report

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)RENEW
Corrected link to broadcast of report commentary
Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') will publish its interim report for the first quarter 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, at around 08.00 (CEST). On the same day, at 10.00 (CEST) Renewcell's CEO Patrik Lundström will join Infront Direkt for a livestreamed Report Commentary.
The live broadcast will be available afterwards on-demand. The broadcast will be held in English. The report and presentation material will be made available on Renewcell's website www.renewcell.com. Link to the broadcast: https://youtu.be/hURxkIJevTI
Contact
Hugo Petit
Chief Financial Officer
investors@renewcell.com
+46 70 7787196
About Renewcell
Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) (‘Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to inspire an Industrial Evolution to a sustainable world by producing high quality materials from recycled textiles.
Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.
Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Renewcell's Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.
Attachments
Invitation to Report Commentary for Renewcell's interim report
SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)
https://www.accesswire.com/699643/Correction-Invitation-to-Report-Commentary-for-Renewcells-Interim-Report
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.