Blaine Physical Therapy Provides A Long Term Solution For Remaining Active

Gray Duck Physical Therapy and Dr. Nick Manning, DPT, are pleased to announce that the Blaine physical therapy professionals provide long-term solutions for remaining active. The PT treatments make freedom from pain possible. Patients are helped to continue enjoying the activities and sports they love. The treatments do not require invasive surgeries or medication which can be habit-forming, and there are no injections. The Doctor of Physical Therapy will help find the root problem causing the symptoms.
The physical therapy professionals help patients to fix painful conditions quickly. The treatments allow for breaking outside of treatment cookie-cutter molds. The therapists offer precise care using correctional tools and exercises along with hands-on care that gets pain under control as quickly as possible. The methods and techniques applied by the therapists help to provide a long-term change in health and mobility. The treatment plans methodically build increased strength and resilience. The protocol offered by Gray Duck is not completed until there is no pain that returns.
Further details are available at https://www.grayduckpt.com/
Life is too short to avoid the activities necessary for becoming strong, mobile, and healthy once again. There are no unwanted side effects. At Gray Duck, the professionals ensure that patients are defined by what they do or want to do rather than by a diagnosis that was given, regardless of who provides the diagnosis. It is important for athletes and others to take care of themselves so as to be there for those who matter.
Athletes who enjoy Crossfit or taking part in marathons, as well as those who enjoy team or individual sports, experienced or young, do not need to live with the frustration of mobility issues, injury, and pain. Even if the patient is not an athlete, help for all active adults with customized therapy plans is available.
About the Company:
Gray Duck Physical Therapy offers customized plans for recovery from injuries. Athletes don’t have to give up the activities they love. Active adults need not lose out on enjoying the active lifestyle.
Media Contact
Company Name: Gray Duck Physical Therapy
Contact Person: Dr. Nick Manning, DPT
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1 (612) 217-2154
Address:299 Coon Rapids Blvd NW Suite 103
City: Coon Rapids
State: MN 55433
Country: United States
Website: https://www.grayduckpt.com/
