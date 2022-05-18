Excavating Piqua Ohio Firm Marks Fifteen Years In The Construction Industry

BJA Enterprises is pleased to announce that the excavating Piqua Ohio company has more than fifteen years in the construction industry. For local area customers, BJA Enterprises is the contractor of choice. It is a privately-owned firm that provides excavation, specialized site development, and earthmoving services. The firm prides itself on delivering exceptional communication and service throughout each of its projects. BJA Enterprises has an expansive project portfolio that includes professional topsoil, site development and the completion of yards, parking lots and driveways, and more.
BJA is a small, family-owned company that cares. It believes in putting the customer first and will treat each project with the attention to detail that it deserves. The portfolio of projects includes importing dirt to job sites, grading yards, and excavating a building pad. For each type of project, the company has the equipment to complete the job correctly. Driveway excavation is required to remove topsoil and create a strong base for the longevity of the driveway. The goal is to ensure that water runs away from the drive.
The excavation firm can come in and take care of complete light land clearing such as fencerow removal and demolition. Some of the specific actions include grading, yards, shed or building pads, exporting and importing dirt, dirt dumpsite, installation of tile, culvert pipe, and French drains, and trenching. The company also sows grass seed and spreads straws upon project completion.
BJA Enterprises is proud to serve Piqua and the surrounding areas. There are several basic types of excavation services that BJA focuses on. These include land clearing, trench excavating, driveway excavating, and final grading. Excavation is quite complex and requires trained operators and heavy machinery.
About the Company:
BJA Enterprises is a local and family-owned excavation firm operating out of Piqua, Ohio. The experience of the company is more than fifteen years. The experienced operators and correct equipment get the jobs done efficiently.
