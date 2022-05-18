Compass Rose Nutrition & Wellness Introduces Holistic Approaches to Better Health

Compass Rose focuses on nourishing the body with the right foods and building a healthy lifestyle to help women thrive.

For decades, weight loss and diet trends dominated the health industry, promising incredible outcomes in exchange for strict calorie counting and intensive exercise routines. Many strive to follow these trends to achieve the body they want and fit into the societal ideal. Women are often the most affected by these fads. Compass Rose Nutrition & Wellness steps up to challenge these trends by shifting mindsets away from crazy diets and unsustainable health routines into healthier whole-body and lifestyle changes.

According to Gaylene Gomez, a Certified Holistic Nutrition Consultant and the owner of Compass Rose Nutrition & Wellness, health doesn’t have to be complicated, and weight loss shouldn’t be a constant battle. Through holistic approaches, Gaylene helps busy professional women unlearn bad habits they picked up from following diet trends and discover how proper nutrition and lifestyle changes are the keys to a healthier, happier life.

“You don’t need to add strict diets and routines on top of your busy lifestyle to look and feel your best. Achieving that is easier than you think. As your health and nutrition coach, my goal is to help you establish a health program that is sustainable, enjoyable, and brings lasting positive results. I walk you through what’s best for you so you can start living a vibrant life,” says Gaylene.

Her coaching programs are focused on educating women on the four pillars of health – nourishment, movement, mindset, and sleep – so they can begin their journey with a strong foundation. Gaylene aims to empower women to prioritize their health and feel better for good. Through her guidance, women can boost their energy and vitality, improve their skin, beat bloating, and even lose unwanted weight. Women can learn to feel more confident in their skin and do more of the things they love.

Gaylene’s online coaching programs are carefully tailored to bring effective results. They are based on the lessons she learned during her struggles with healthy living and weight loss, bringing powerful insights built on years of research and holistic health expertise. By working with her, women can learn about their options and find out what strategies lead to the most optimal results at the fastest possible time.

In a society oversaturated with conflicting information, Gaylene offers straightforward answers and resources that point women in the right direction to better health. She provides personalized plans, comprehensive guidance, accountability support, and more.

Gaylene offers 90-Day Nourish and Nourish for Life programs and one-on-one coaching. These are available to all women who want to set themselves up for long-term healthy habits and break free from restrictive diets and health fads.

Book a connection call with Gaylene to learn more: https://www.compassrosenutrition.ca/.

