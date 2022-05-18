Kadds Wellness Aims to Boost Women's Health around the Globe

This women's supplement has the right combination of multivitamins for spiritual, mental, physical and emotional wellbeing.

KADDs Wellness is a multivitamin formulated for women who experience exhaustion, night sweets during their periods, irritability, stress and hormonal acne. It was created by Keilah Ford-Baker in 2021, a psychiatric nurse practitioner from Houston.

The KADDs multivitamin can assist women in regaining control. Vitamins A, C, D3, B12, B1, B7, biotin, riboflavin, 5HTP, green tea extract and black cohosh are all included in this GMP-certified all-in-one supplement for women.

Vitamin B12 is a natural source of energy for both women and men. It is known to aid in the acceleration of metabolism, particularly when exercising.

5HTP promotes relaxation by naturally raising serotonin levels in the brain, which can help people stay calm in stressful situations and regulate their moods so that they can feel more positive no matter what life throws at them.

Black Cohosh is a herb that aids in the regulation of estrogen levels and the relief of PMS and menopausal symptoms. Hot flashes, moodiness, dryness and profuse sweating are among these symptoms.

The founder, Keilah Baker-Ford, has 15 years of patient care experience as a board certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and board certified family nurse practitioner. She had a hormonal imbalance for years, which produced exhaustion, night sweats during her periods, irritability and hormonal acne. She researched and tried numerous natural supplements before realizing she had multiple vitamin supplements in her cabinets. It was becoming expensive, and she needed a solution.

Baker-Ford looked into numerous herbs, supplements and vitamin formulas that would provide women with all of the necessary vitamins for maximum wellness while also alleviating symptoms associated with mood imbalance. Then, she devised a formula. She decided to share her formula with other women after discovering one that worked for her.

“I believe in the balance of spiritual, mental, physical and emotional wellbeing. And I go above and beyond by making sure they all align in my treatment approach. I am a motivator, educator and advocate to my patients and take much pride in doing such roles. Health is wealth and it all starts with a healthy mental state. KADDs Wellness is here to help you feel your best,” shared Baker-Ford.

KADDs’ all-in-one vitamin for women promotes balance, mental clarity, and stress reduction. It’s made in the United States and contains specially developed vitamins to help with PMS, exhaustion, stress, lethargy, and immune function.

