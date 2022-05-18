Fight For Life Club and WBC develop The First NFT with a Cause to save Fatima

Fight For Life Club first NFT With a Cause

Fight For Life Club and WBC collaborate on the First NFT with a cause.

Fight For Life Club and World Boxing Council want to give Fatima a second chance at life through donations from the kind-hearted public.

In 2020, Manuel was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis due to an autoimmune syndrome and needed a liver transplant to save his life.

Manuel was listed in 2021 and had a successful surgery on 2021. The transplant was performed by master surgeons Alan Contreras and Shiro Fujita.

Manuel’s search put him in contact with Dr.Manuel Rodriguez-Davalos, a liver transplant surgeon. He and Joshue Covarrubias had already initiated a program in Mexico to help children with biliary atresia, a condition that 1 in 30,000 newborns have. Sadly only a few survive due to lack of diagnosis, financial resources, and, worse, lack of healthcare professionals with the proper training.

Having a second chance at life filled Manuel with the desire to help as many who are not as fortunate as him. In October 2021, Manuel founded Fight For Life Club to achieve this dream.

Fight For Life Club developed The First NFT with a cause to help kids in need of a life-saving liver transplant and the boxing community in the WBC Cares programs. The idea is simple, in the metaverse these kids are already healthy and free of disease. Every time one NFT is bought a kid’s life is being saved!

Manuel realized that fighting the disease was like preparing for a Boxing fight. Just as the greatest boxing champions, WBC recognizes the existence of life-fighter Fatima. The champion belt is awarded once the championship fight against the disease (surgery) is won and the patient transplanted. The creation of a character based on the supported patient attributes were transformed into a digital token.

“Every person that owns one of these NFT´s is an exceptional human being. The uncommon and the rarest to find. They are giving a chance to one life-champion to win their fight and survive!” Manuel Cadena

This NFT represents a person fighting every day to be in top shape, ready to step into the ring. The character with the champion belt already exists in the metaverse, it represents the healthy version of our life fighter.

Behind each of our NFT´s there is a real person that needs our support. By adding one of our NFT´s to your collection, you are saving lives!

Fight For Life Club is a nonprofit institution that provides financial support to low income persons who don’t have medical insurance to pay for their liver transplant surgery. The organization also trains healthcare professionals that want to specialize in liver transplant surgery. This is in addition to promoting cultural and educational campaigns on organ donation and transplantation.

Fight For Life Club is asking for the support to raise the funds needed to save these kids’ lives.

Donations can be made at www.fightforlifeclub.org, NFT Gallery is linked to the webpage.

