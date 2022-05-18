Le Prestige Medi Spa Provides Medical Spa & Laser Treatments In Greater Toronto Area

With a passion for beauty, the Le Prestige Medi Spa has been helping clients in the Greater Toronto area maintain their youthful look. The clinic offers a wide variety of skincare and medical aesthetic treatments using state of the art technology and powered by a team of seasoned beauty experts.
Located in Burlington, Ontario, the clinic possesses a glamorous boutique-style atmosphere. According to the Le Prestige Medi Spa team, they wish to give their clients a luxurious, elegant, and intimate environment which also reflects the brand’s profound appreciation for beauty. The team believes that looking and feeling good about their appearance makes a significant impact to people’s everyday lives.
“When you look good, you feel good and this will be evident in everything you do, from your relationships to your business,” explains Astrid, owner of Le Prestige Medi Spa.
The team upholds a patient-centric philosophy with a commitment to provide the best possible experience to each client in every aspect of their service. Le Prestige offers a vast selection of treatments for both face and body. To name just a few, the clinic features Dermaplanning, Chemical Peeling, Skin Resurfacing, Laser Hair Removal, Laser Skin Rejuvenation, Scar and Strecthmark Treatment, Acne Laser Treatment, Skin Tightening, Mole And Skin Tag Removal, and much more.
The clinic’s dedication to providing quality experience has already garnered recognition from the medical spa community. Recently, Le Prestige Medi Spa was given an Excellence Award and named Medi Spa of the Year this 2022.
The effectiveness of Le Prestige’s approach and services are well attested to as well. The clinic has received multiple positive feedbacks from many of its patients.
“When you walk in, you feel like you’ve entered a spa in Paris, it’s so beautiful!” said client Shelly Good who receive a facial treatment at Le Prestige. “I cannot say enough about this place. This is a top-notch Medi Spa and the staff here are so nice, knowledgeable, professional, and very helpful. You will feel pampered right at home! Ladies, this is going to be your new favorite place to visit, it’s definitely mine!”
The clinic services clients from all over the Greater Toronto Area including Oakville, Milton, Hamilton, and Mississauga.
More information about Le Prestige Medi Spa can be found on its website, http://www.leprestigemedispa.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: Le Prestige Medi Spa
Email: Send Email
Phone: 416.996.0884
Country: Canada
Website: http://www.leprestigemedispa.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.