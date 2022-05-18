Turning Passion to Profit with Heart Centred Business Ltd

Every business starts with a single idea and is inspired and fueled by the passion of its founders. With this very same passion, Heart Centred Business is on a mission to create 1000 heart centred millionaires.
Most business owners are professionals or experts in a specific area which makes them great at serving their clients. However, business owners are rarely trained in how to be successful in business and have limited marketing or sales education. Unfortunately. most businesses become a time-consuming ‘job’ for the owner with very few making it past the £1million barrier.
Founded by award winning authors and business owners Chris & Karene Lambert-Gorwyn, Heart Centred Business focuses on what works rather than what’s popular and they teach business owners to do the right things in the right order. Their clients typically increase revenues by £50,000-£100,000 within 12 months of implementing their systems and to date, they have personally taught and helped more than 3000 business owners.
Condensing their years of experience into print, Chris and Karene’s #1 Bestseller titled Grow Your Heart Centred Business is for sale on Amazon. This one-of-a-kind book shares their step-by-step strategies for business success and is candidly open about the successes and failures they’ve had on their own journey of serial entrepreneurship. With a bonus chapter of 100 ways to get more clients, and more than 500 individual business building action points, this book is guaranteed to help you grow your business in a heart centred way and massively increase your income.
If you’d like a free copy of their #1 bestselling book and perhaps a free Business Growth Session with one of their team (worth £1,000), visit https://www.heartcentredbusiness.com/book
Would you like to be one of them?
Media Contact
Company Name: Heart Centred Business Ltd.
Contact Person: Chris
Email: Send Email
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://www.heartcentredbusiness.com/welcome38209834
