Dirwin Pioneer Aims To Provide The Best Fat-Tire E-Bike Ride Experience

The US-based Brand Is Changing The Game With Its New Electric Bike Model That Features More Power And Smooth Pedal-Assist System

Dirwin Bike is taking center stage yet again in electric bike development with the launch of its new product line, the Dirwin Pioneer E-bike. Following the success of its predecessor, the Dirwin Seeker in 2021, the new model brings a new set of outstanding features particularly in terms of it’s high-powered, smooth pedal-assist system.

“The even more powerful and smooth pedal-assist system in the Pioneer creates a really enjoyable and natural riding experience” said company owners Richard Dirwin and Thomas Lee.

According to the e-bike expert duo, they developed the Pioneer to be a notch higher than other e-bikes of the same level and price range.

The newly released model was designed to take on any type of terrain. With its high performance 750 Watt rear-drive motor that sports 80Nm torque and front loaded suspension, the Pioneer e-bike can ride through sand, gravel, and even snow. Its 6061 Aluminium Alloy body makes the bike robust and resistant to weather conditions.

Additionally, the Pioneer’s high capacity 48V 15Ah lithium battery gives it long-lasting endurance; it’s able to support 30 to 55 miles on a single charge. Riders also have the advantage of superior power delivery control thanks to the bike’s Shimano 7-speed Altus gears and 5-Levels of pedal assistance.

The Pioneer e-bike comes in two different models namely, the Pioneer Fat-tire and the Pioneer Step-thru Fat-tire.

“We just love our bikes,” said one customer. “We are in Arizona for the winter. We ride the paved roads but also the desert trails and roads. Great ride on both. The battery life has been great, never close to running out. A great purchase for us.”

Aside from the quality of its products, Dirwin Bike is also well-reviewed for its reliable customer support. The team offers expert advice, especially to people who are still exploring electric bikes or need assistance with the products.

While assembly instructions are readily available from the website, customers can also opt for free assembly at a local dealers through Dirwin Bike’s partner, Beeline Connect. Each e-bike purchase comes inclusive of product liability insurance with coverage of up to $3,000,000 and customers also benefit from a zero-hassle 2-year warranty policy, courtesy of Dirwin Bike.The company also sells useful accessories and replacement parts such as helmets, fenders, baskets, headlights, leather grips, LCD displays, and much more.

While purchases from customers are easily available on the site, the company also welcomes other businesses that wish to become a dealer. Dirwin Bike’s numerous benefits to its partners include free direct-to-dealer shipping with no minimum order quantity and dedicated sales and customer support.

Dirwin Bike is a proud US brand that is headquartered in Chicago with warehouses in Los Angeles & Chicago.

More information about Dirwin Bike can be found on their website: https://www.dirwinbike.com/.

Company Name: Dirwin Bike

Contact Person: Founder – Richard Dirwin

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://www.dirwinbike.com/

