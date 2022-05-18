Sable Point Wealth Management Helps Clients In Making Smart Financial Decisions

Seasoned Finance Experts Guide Investors In Facing Stock Market Instabilities

The team at Sable Point Wealth Management fully understands the bliss and blunders of financial investments. Having been in the industry for years, they know that each investment comes with certain risks. However, the team also knows, through wise decision-making, that it leads to a secure and fulfilling future.

Based in Ludington, Michigan, the company is dedicated to helping individuals and business owners by providing reliable finance and wealth management services. “Our mission is to guide our clients to make informed financial decisions through education, communication, and service that exceeds expectations,” said the Sable Point founders.

The company offers a variety of services including Retirement Planning, Investment Management, Multigenerational Wealth and Estate Planning, Divorce Planning Analysis, and Small Business Financial Planning.

The team explains that financial planning is a dynamic process and the key to being an effective advisor is to constantly educate oneself.

“​​We are always learning, adapting, and evolving,” said Micheal Heckman, head of Sable Point Wealth Management. “This is how we work to protect our clients. We advise them that they must stick to their plan when the stock market ride gets bumpy and trust our judgment because they recognize that we speak with an understanding of market conditions.”

Equipped with more than a decade of experience, Micheal has extensive knowledge of the practice. Aside from being a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP), he is also a Behavioral Financial Advisor™ (BFA), a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® (CDFA), and an Accredited Wealth Management Advisor® (AWMA).

A proud native of Western Michigan, Micheal chose the name ‘Sable Point’ for his firm in tribute to his great grandfather whose legacy reminded him of their family’s dedication to guiding others in need.

“My great grandfather, Homer Meverden, was the keeper of the Big Sable Point Lighthouse. He understood the importance of guiding through risk and adversity.”

Just as how his great grandfather directed sailors in facing the dangers of the sea, he envisions his company as a beacon of light to people in need of financial guidance amidst the precariousness of today’s market.

More information about Sable Point Wealth Management and its services can be found on its website, http://www.sablepointwealthmanagement.com.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives of Private Client Services. Member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, a registered investment advisor. Private Client Services, Sable Point Wealth Management, and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where RFG Advisory and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advisory services may be rendered by RFG Advisory unless a client agreement is in place.

