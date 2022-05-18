Dr. Tejas Patel, Austin Cosmetic Dentistry to Launch Veneer Training Course

Cosmetic & Restorative Dentistry and Smile Design.

Dr. Tejas Patel, DDS, and the team at Austin Cosmetic Dentistry are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their Veneer Masterclass for beginner cosmetic dentists looking to perfect their skills in smile design and take porcelain veneer cases to the next level.

Porcelain veneers have become one of the most popular options for patients looking to improve their smile, as they are a low-maintenance way to correct a variety of cosmetic dental issues with a natural look and feel. Porcelain veneers can instantly boost confidence and self-esteem for those who choose the treatment.

Dr. Patel’s comprehensive course includes over four hours of online video training featuring in-depth videos of the porcelain veneer process from start to finish; step-by-step explanations from Dr. Patel; three smile makeovers in real-time; plus, other eBook resources and lifetime access to the course material.

“The course is formatted using three smile makeover cases we completed in our office that we’ve documented step-by-step through the entire process from consultation to smile design through impressions and permanent installation,” said Dr. Patel.

He continued, “We’ve recorded the entire process, every step, in real-time so anyone can see how we achieve these amazing results.”

After completing the course, participants will be able to create better treatment plans and smile designs; improve porcelain veneer workflow; perfect techniques in preparation, application, and bonding; and will have access to a list of Dr. Patel’s recommended labs, materials, and equipment.

“This course is jam-packed,” said Dr. Patel. “It truly is a game changer and will help show anyone how to go from a beginner cosmetic dentist to an expert cosmetic dentist. If one does just one veneer case after taking the course, it will have paid for itself.”

Cosmetic dentists interested in taking the course can find more info on the course registration page via https://drtejaspatel.podia.com/dr-tejas-patel-veneer-training.

About Dr. Patel and Austin Cosmetic Dentistry

Dr. Tejas Patel has been practicing cosmetic and restorative dentistry for 20 years. A graduate of the University of Texas Dental School, Dr. Patel has found that cosmetic dentistry has allowed him to blend his love of science and the arts while helping improve people’s self-confidence by creating beautiful smiles. He is one of the top cosmetic dentists in the United States, and he and his team in Austin see patients from all over the country. Find Dr. Patel on TikTok, where he has over 2.7 million followers.

