109 Money-Making Secrets for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Mario Torchio Launches His New Book

This book is a small gem: in it, there are many priceless “secrets” used by all extraordinarily successful businesses in super-condensation form that’s truly hard to forget.
In a nutshell, and through the words of its author: “This is a gloriously simple crash course on growth marketing, lead generation and demand generation that is bound to greatly help small and medium-sized enterprises. After reading it, anybody will know exactly how to get a flood of new and loyal customers. Moreover, that knowledge can be put into practice immediately”.
The great news is that the full digital book and some other very generous bonuses have been temporarily made available by the author himself on this website for free: https://109secrets.com
Speaking of, who’s the author? Let’s just say that Mario Torchio gained an international reputation as a marketing maven. The content of this read is a distillation of the knowledge and experience he accumulated over many years dedicated to growth-hacking businesses around the globe.
But first and foremost, the intent behind many of the 109 Secrets listed here is to challenge what people generally think they know about marketing and advertising, which is generally wrong, according to Mr. Torchio.
The foundational ideas are simple and immediately understandable: the text provides straightforward and frank answers (i.e. the “secrets”) to achieve business success, even though some go against the deepest common beliefs.
The ultimate goal of this book is to create clarity, and it’s especially aimed at those who have wrongly concluded that marketing and advertising “don’t work” for small and medium-sized enterprises.
In other words, these pages are packed with stackable tips that any entrepreneur, business owner, professional, sole trader or marketer can implement immediately.
Something else that makes this book all the more different is the brilliant usage of humour, which is also leveraged to reinforce the concepts that the author explains so eloquently.
More info, where anybody can temporarily download for free the full digital book and its bonuses, can be found on this website: https://109secrets.com/
Media Contact
Contact Person: Mario Torchio
Email: Send Email
Country: Italy
Website: https://109secrets.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.