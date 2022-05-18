109 Money-Making Secrets for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Mario Torchio Launches His New Book

The author and marketing maven finally reveals in detail exclusive growth marketing strategies leveraged by a worldwide elite of successful businesses.

This book is a small gem: in it, there are many priceless “secrets” used by all extraordinarily successful businesses in super-condensation form that’s truly hard to forget.

In a nutshell, and through the words of its author: “This is a gloriously simple crash course on growth marketing, lead generation and demand generation that is bound to greatly help small and medium-sized enterprises. After reading it, anybody will know exactly how to get a flood of new and loyal customers. Moreover, that knowledge can be put into practice immediately”.

The great news is that the full digital book and some other very generous bonuses have been temporarily made available by the author himself on this website for free: https://109secrets.com

Speaking of, who’s the author? Let’s just say that Mario Torchio gained an international reputation as a marketing maven. The content of this read is a distillation of the knowledge and experience he accumulated over many years dedicated to growth-hacking businesses around the globe.

But first and foremost, the intent behind many of the 109 Secrets listed here is to challenge what people generally think they know about marketing and advertising, which is generally wrong, according to Mr. Torchio.

The foundational ideas are simple and immediately understandable: the text provides straightforward and frank answers (i.e. the “secrets”) to achieve business success, even though some go against the deepest common beliefs.

The ultimate goal of this book is to create clarity, and it’s especially aimed at those who have wrongly concluded that marketing and advertising “don’t work” for small and medium-sized enterprises.

In other words, these pages are packed with stackable tips that any entrepreneur, business owner, professional, sole trader or marketer can implement immediately.

Something else that makes this book all the more different is the brilliant usage of humour, which is also leveraged to reinforce the concepts that the author explains so eloquently.

