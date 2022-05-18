Alliance Specialty Contractor Launches New Internship Program Starting April 2022

COLUMBUS, GA – May 18, 2021 – Alliance Specialty Contractor, the #1 rated storm damage contractor in Columbus, Georgia, and the surrounding area, is launching the first-ever Alliance Internship Program (AIP). The program kicked off on April 1, 2022, and offers paid internship opportunities for current undergraduate and graduate students. The program features hands-on experience in Field Sales Representatives, Marketing, IT, Human Resources, Training, and Operations.
“The new Alliance Internship Program allows us to help students ‘grow and evolve,’ which is one of the guiding principles of our organization,” said Jody Crum, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Specialty Contractor “Interns will have the opportunity to amplify their business experience and acumen through cross-functional engagement. We believe strongly in coaching, developing, and leading these young individuals. Our teams are looking forward to guiding the interns as they explore their professional paths.”
The Alliance Internship Program will work with interns who are currently enrolled in undergraduate and graduate programs and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The internships offer full-time positions with competitive pay at Alliance Specialty Contractor. Departments participating in the program include Marketing, IT, Human Resources, Training, and Operations. Interns will have distinct goals, development opportunities, and interactive activities. Their real-life experience will provide a direct contribution to the company’s strategic focus and evolving Alliance Specialty Contractor brand awareness. Students will also deliver a final capstone presentation.
In addition to the departmental projects, interns will be participating in a community service project. Alliance Specialty Contractor will eventually be hosting lunch & learns workshops, and networking opportunities for the interns.
“We are excited to launch the Alliance Internship Program and help cultivate future leaders of our community and beyond,” added Crum. “Our teams have developed a comprehensive program that encourages professional and personal growth for our interns while staying true to the tenets of our organization.”
For more information about Alliance Specialty Contractor, visit www.aspecialtyc.com, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
About Alliance Specialty Contractor
Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc. is a GAF Certified Contractor and a Full Service, Veteran Owned, Roofing and Restoration company that specializes in handling Storm Damage and Insurance Claims! Alliance Specialty Contractor was voted Best of Georgia by the Georgia Business Journal. They are the number one source for all your roofing & construction needs in Columbus, Georgia, and the surrounding areas and your full-service roofing & construction company that specializes in Storm damage roof replacement for residential and commercial properties. You can count on their highly skilled team to provide fast and reliable free roofing inspections. They deal directly with insurance to ensure you receive the coverage you deserve and provide the best products from GAF.
Media Contact
Company Name: Alliance Specialty Contractor
Contact Person: Jody Crum
Email: Send Email
Phone: 17062218322
Country: United States
Website: https://www.aspecialtyc.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.