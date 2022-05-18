Alliance Specialty Contractor Launches New Internship Program Starting April 2022

Allowing students to grow and evolve.

COLUMBUS, GA – May 18, 2021 – Alliance Specialty Contractor, the #1 rated storm damage contractor in Columbus, Georgia, and the surrounding area, is launching the first-ever Alliance Internship Program (AIP). The program kicked off on April 1, 2022, and offers paid internship opportunities for current undergraduate and graduate students. The program features hands-on experience in Field Sales Representatives, Marketing, IT, Human Resources, Training, and Operations.

“The new Alliance Internship Program allows us to help students ‘grow and evolve,’ which is one of the guiding principles of our organization,” said Jody Crum, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Specialty Contractor “Interns will have the opportunity to amplify their business experience and acumen through cross-functional engagement. We believe strongly in coaching, developing, and leading these young individuals. Our teams are looking forward to guiding the interns as they explore their professional paths.”

The Alliance Internship Program will work with interns who are currently enrolled in undergraduate and graduate programs and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The internships offer full-time positions with competitive pay at Alliance Specialty Contractor. Departments participating in the program include Marketing, IT, Human Resources, Training, and Operations. Interns will have distinct goals, development opportunities, and interactive activities. Their real-life experience will provide a direct contribution to the company’s strategic focus and evolving Alliance Specialty Contractor brand awareness. Students will also deliver a final capstone presentation.

In addition to the departmental projects, interns will be participating in a community service project. Alliance Specialty Contractor will eventually be hosting lunch & learns workshops, and networking opportunities for the interns.

“We are excited to launch the Alliance Internship Program and help cultivate future leaders of our community and beyond,” added Crum. “Our teams have developed a comprehensive program that encourages professional and personal growth for our interns while staying true to the tenets of our organization.”

