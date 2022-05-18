Lenovo Makes Memorial Day Something to Remember

Sale includes over $300 off Legion gaming laptops.

Shoppers will find laptops starting under $300 which includes up to 55% off on Yoga laptops and Legion gaming computers up to $300 off. MyLenovo Rewards members will earn double loyalty points on all tech product purchases from May 23 – June 5.

During Sneak Peek Week, running May 16-23, shoppers will find great offers and special discounts throughout the Lenovo website. The sale begins May 23, with hourly doorbusters on Memorial Day, May 31 and remain on sale while supplies last with additional doorbusters beginning Friday, June 3.

Below are just some of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s sale:

Sneak Peek Week (May 16-23)

• Laptops starting under $300

• 55% off a ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptop

• 35% off ThinkPad L15, ThinkBook, and ThinkPad E15 laptops

• Up to 50% off electronics

Memorial Day Sale: Week 1 (May 23 – 30)

• Over 25% off select Yoga Laptops

• Save over $300 on Legion gaming laptops

• Up to 60% off ThinkPad PCs

• Up to 20% off Monitors

• 56% off Wicked Audio Reverb Bluetooth headphones

Memorial Day Sale: Week 2 (May 30- June 5)

• Hourly Doorbusters on Monday 5/30*

• 9AM: 20% off an IdeaPad 3, 50% off a ThinkPad laptop

• 12 PM: 60% off a Lenovo backpack

• 3 PM: 50% off a popular ThinkPad X1 series laptop, Wireless mouse for $9.99

• 6 PM: 35% off Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones

• New Doorbusters beginning Friday* such as:

• IdeaPad Gaming laptop and Legion gaming desktops

• Gaming monitor

• Blue Microphones Yeti Pro

• Logitech MX Master wireless mouse

“The Lenovo Memorial Day Sale comes at the perfect time for consumers to shop at lenovo.com to take advantage of some of our most popular products at a fraction of everyday pricing. We’ve deeply discounted many best-selling computers, including Legion gaming laptops,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. “This year’s Memorial Day Sale also features tablets, accessories, and electronics, making lenovo.com the ideal destination for all your technology needs.”

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Lenovo Memorial Day Sale, visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/deals/memorial-day-sale/.

