Da'Jour Jones is Busting Out of High School and Into Hollywood

From starring in the new Paramount+ series Players to co-starring in the feature film Signs of Love with Rosanna Arquette, actor Da’Jour Jones is taking Hollywood by storm.

There are actors within the entertainment industry who would love to appear in commercials for Adidas and Apple. They’d trip over themselves to be able to perform at The Laugh Factory, or be featured in roles on HBO Max and Disney, or a music video with Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. It’s few and far between to find an actor with a leading role in a new Paramount+ series, a feature film, a reputation for performing rap music, and co-starring in the second season of a comedy series for HBO Max all premiering within three weeks of each other. Da’Jour Jones has and is doing all of that, but first, he’s graduating from high school.

A Philadelphia native who currently resides in Delaware, Da’Jour showed off his natural talent in commercials for Adidas and Apple. He was enrolled at The Philadelphia Acting Studio, where he excelled at learning the craft. When he was 12, he took the stage for his first comedy stand-up set at The Laugh Factory in Hollywood, standing on the same stage where Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, and so many more boosted their careers to stardom. At 13, he did the film Eighth Grade with Bo Burnham. He edited videos that went viral and produced YouTube comedy shows that were the talk of The Cab Calloway School of the Arts. That led to an appearance on the series Power, followed by The Divorce for HBO. Da’Jour took on the play American Buffalo and his star power rose even further.

Now with the film Signs of Love starring Rosanna Arquette, Dylan Penn, and Hopper Penn premiering in theatres June 3rd, the series Players hitting the streaming Paramount+ network on June 16th, and Da’Jour’s second season episodes of That Damn Michael Che dropping on HBO Max, this is one young man with serious credentials who has no intention of slowing down. In fact, he’s got his eyes set on the role Static Shock; one of DC Comics’ legendary heroes. If his past and present gigs are any indication, he very well may get this wish too.

As the bright lights of Hollywood beckon, Da’Jour knows he’d be nowhere without the support of his parents and sister. “Without family who believe in you, it’s a very difficult road to travel, so I thank God for mine.”

Da’Jour Jones is repped by Betty McCormick of Midwest Talent Management and Judith Moose of JM Media Group.

