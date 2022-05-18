SAATKARY CARGO – The Newest Addition to The German CEP Market Opens Its Munich Branch

Same day delivery service across Germany for the most time-sensitive packages

May 18, 2022 – Germany’s rapidly growing courier and logistics provider, SAATKARY CARGO, enters the Munich courier market. Darius Saatkary, the company’s founder, ensures that its Munich branch will strictly adhere to its trademark service, which is delivering time-critical shipments fast.

Darius Saatkary laid the cornerstone for his CEP (Courier, Express and Parcel) company when he obtained the business registration in 2010. He drove his staff to outperform traditional courier services in Germany for ten years, which allowed him to gain a loyal base of private, government, and corporate clientele that grew with time. In 2020, when SAATKARY CARGO opened its first branch in Berlin, Schöneberg, Darius had taken the first step to expand his logistics service across Europe. The Munich courier branch is the latest addition to the SAATKARY CARGO city courier family, enabling Bavarians to experience their urgent shipments getting delivered in less than 3 hours.

The secret behind the success of SAATKARY CARGO is its dedicated, well-trained team of professionals and the adoption of cutting-edge technology to perfect the logistics process. The combination has enabled it to obtain many prestigious certifications and, most importantly, a higher customer satisfaction rate. The signature immediate delivery service not only couriers time-sensitive shipments such as medical supplies and urgent documents faster but is also available 24/7, 365 days a year. The exclusive service is not limited to the tight network of city couriers; with SAATKARY CARGO, same-day delivery is even a possibility across Germany and Europe.

While all the drivers are well-trained in handling delicate, important packages, SAATKARY CARGO also insures all shipments as an added layer of protection against damages that can occur during the process. In order to offer high-quality service, the drivers are trained on legal and security aspects as well as soft skills. The company has also enabled real-time tracking since 2022 so that clients can track the progress of their shipments without hassle.

For more details, visit www.SAATKARY.de.

