Sonoco Products Company (US) and Cold Chain Technologies, LLC (US) are Leading Players in the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

“Browse 217 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 226 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market””

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market by Type (Active, Passive), Product, Usability (Single, Reuse), Revenue type (Product, Service), End-Use Industry (Pharma and Biopharma) & Region

The global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market size is estimated to be USD 34.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 80.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.4% between 2021 and 2026. The TCP market is expected to witness steady growth forecast period due to growth in Biopharmaceuticals amid COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the increase in demand for reusable containers and utilisation of advanced insulation material for passive system is driving the TCP market. The adoption of digitization and focus towards green initiatives to minimize environment impact are opportunities in TCP market.

Temperature-controlled packaging solution is involved in maintaining the desired temperature range for a predefined time for temperature-sensitive products. Pharma and Biopharma are end-use industries for Temperature-controlled packaging solutions. The products from these industries are temperature sensitive and are prone to temperature excursion during storage & shipment, degrading the efficacy of these products. There are two types of packaging systems for shipment of temperature-sensitive products: active system and passive system. The preference of the packaging system primarily depends on the type of product and cost incurred during shipment. Technology innovation and development in the packaging industry have led to the development of highly advance temperature-controlled packaging products.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

TCP market based on end use industry is segmented into pharma and biopharma industry. Pharma industries include products that are derived from synthetic or chemical processes (artificial sources). Its products include medicines and other drugs. The medicines, raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and other drugs require a temperature-controlled environment to maintain their efficacy and other properties. Biopharma products are derived from living organisms (biological sources). It includes vaccines, tissues, cell & gene therapies, clinical trials, blood, blood components, and others. These products require to keep at a specific temperature throughout the shipment. Active or passive containers are utilized for the bulk payload volume of products such as vaccines. The distribution is regulated by Good Distribution Practices (GDP) for safe and secure shipment of the payload.

The major industry players are adopted expansions, joint venture and new product development as growth strategies in the last four years. The leading players in the market are Sonoco Products Company (US), Cold Chain Technologies, LLC (US), Va-Q-Tec AG (Germany), Pelican BioThermal LLC (US), Softbox Systems (UK), Sofrigam SA (France), DGP Intelsius GMBH (UK), Inmark, LLC (US), Envirotainer AB (Sweden), Fedex Corporation (US), United Parcel Service, Inc. (US), Deutsche Post AG (DHL) (Germany), and Amerisourcebergen Corporation (US).

Sonoco Products Company manufactures industrial & consumer packaging solutions and provides packaging service to varied industrial verticals. It was founded in 1899 and headquarted in Hartsville, US. The business is divided into four segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper & Industrial Converted Products; Display & Packaging; and Protective Solutions. The company has its operation in 320 locations across 34 countries globally. Protective Solutions segment consists of protective packaging based on paperboard & expanded foam and temperature-controlled packaging. Protective Solutions segment has 32 plants worldwide and its market includes electronics, appliances, automotive, medical devices, and temperature-sensitive food and pharmaceutical products. The company provides the temperature control packaging solution under the name Sonoco ThermoSafe. The application industries include Biotech, Fresh & Frozen Food, Pharmaceutical and Clinical Diagnostics.

Cold Chain Technologies, LLC is a manufacturer and distributor of thermal packaging solutions for temperature-sensitive products. It was founded in 1967 and headquartered in Franklin, US. The product portfolio includes Qualified Shipping Solutions, Refrigerants, Insulated Containers, and Temperature Monitoring. The company provides products and services to end-use industries such as Pharmaceutical & Biotech Manufacturers, Clinical Trial Distribution, Third Party Logistics (3PL), Mail Order & Specialty Pharmacies, and Tissue/Organ Donors. The company has business operations globally across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company has a production facility present in Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Nevada in the US.

Due to COVID-19, the demand for vaccines and clinical trials increased significantly across the globe. The temperature-controlled packaging solutions are utilized to transport active ingredients for vaccine production and the distribution of vaccines worldwide. The trial sites are located across the globe and the clinical trials are required to shipped at specific temperature improving the demand for TCP solution. The manufacturers of packaging solutions are coming into partnership agreements with other members in the supply chain such as cargo airlines, for improving their operational efficiency. Moreover, the companies are collaborating with pharmaceutical manufacturers to develop customized products as per the specific requirement for the shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=5227701

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/temperature-controlled-packaging-solutions-market-5227701.html

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Sonoco Products Company (US) and Cold Chain Technologies, LLC (US) are Leading Players in the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market