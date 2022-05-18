She's Bold, She's Beautiful, and She's Nominated for Her First Emmy. Naomi Matsuda is Living a Life Filled with Passion and Gratitude.

When Naomi Matsuda’s day ended on May 4, 2022, she had no idea that the following morning she’d be in the running for the most prestigious award the television industry has to offer – an Emmy. Executive Producer and Head Writer Brad Bell of The Bold and the Beautiful delivered the life-altering news. Her portrayal of ‘Dr. Li Finnegan’ had captured attention from viewers and Daytime Emmy voting members alike. She was nominated for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series.
Born in Nagasaki, Japan, Naomi’s mother moved her and her brother to San Diego when Naomi was five. She started training in traditional Japanese dance at age seven. By the time she was 13, she upped her game and added jazz and ballet to her training. She started her professional career as a sought out dancer in Southern California, performing in cabaret shows, music videos, and dance concerts. It wasn’t until she moved to Los Angeles that she was bitten by the acting bug.
Naomi has since appeared in The X-Files, Californication, New Girl, American Crime Story, The Rookie, Bullet Train, The Uncanny, and Collision, just to name a few. Then there’s the role that has brought us to this point. She was hired as a recurring guest star in the CBS daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful. “That was wonderful. It was the best feeling. I feel like I am the luckiest woman on the planet right now.”
“Playing the role of Dr. Li Finnegan was defining because I recognized a lot of her in me as a woman right now in this time. Working with such wonderful actors is really about getting into the playground of acting and just having the best time possible. Having actors giving you that same energy helps you create the best scenes because we’re all having the best time.”
The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards are being presented on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. Summing up her life and career at this exciting time Naomi shares her definition of the word success. “My heart being completely full is success to me. When my heart is full, everything is joyful.” Fingers crossed that her joy filled world soon includes a golden statue named Emmy.
Naomi Matsuda is represented by Betty McCormick of Midwest Talent Management, Rachel Tolliver of FireStarter Entertainment, and Judith Moose of JM Media Group.
Interviews are available upon request.
Media Contact
Company Name: JM Media Group
Contact Person: Judith Moose
Email: Send Email
Phone: 702-354-3685
Address:5209 Kendall Ridge Ct.
City: Las Vegas
State: NV 89141
Country: United States
Website: http://www.jm-media-group.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.