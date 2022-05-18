She's Bold, She's Beautiful, and She's Nominated for Her First Emmy. Naomi Matsuda is Living a Life Filled with Passion and Gratitude.

Emmy nominated actress Naomi Matsuda shares her thoughts about acting and what success means to her.

When Naomi Matsuda’s day ended on May 4, 2022, she had no idea that the following morning she’d be in the running for the most prestigious award the television industry has to offer – an Emmy. Executive Producer and Head Writer Brad Bell of The Bold and the Beautiful delivered the life-altering news. Her portrayal of ‘Dr. Li Finnegan’ had captured attention from viewers and Daytime Emmy voting members alike. She was nominated for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series.

Born in Nagasaki, Japan, Naomi’s mother moved her and her brother to San Diego when Naomi was five. She started training in traditional Japanese dance at age seven. By the time she was 13, she upped her game and added jazz and ballet to her training. She started her professional career as a sought out dancer in Southern California, performing in cabaret shows, music videos, and dance concerts. It wasn’t until she moved to Los Angeles that she was bitten by the acting bug.

Naomi has since appeared in The X-Files, Californication, New Girl, American Crime Story, The Rookie, Bullet Train, The Uncanny, and Collision, just to name a few. Then there’s the role that has brought us to this point. She was hired as a recurring guest star in the CBS daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful. “That was wonderful. It was the best feeling. I feel like I am the luckiest woman on the planet right now.”

“Playing the role of Dr. Li Finnegan was defining because I recognized a lot of her in me as a woman right now in this time. Working with such wonderful actors is really about getting into the playground of acting and just having the best time possible. Having actors giving you that same energy helps you create the best scenes because we’re all having the best time.”

The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards are being presented on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. Summing up her life and career at this exciting time Naomi shares her definition of the word success. “My heart being completely full is success to me. When my heart is full, everything is joyful.” Fingers crossed that her joy filled world soon includes a golden statue named Emmy.

Naomi Matsuda is represented by Betty McCormick of Midwest Talent Management, Rachel Tolliver of FireStarter Entertainment, and Judith Moose of JM Media Group.

