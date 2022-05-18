Stand With Ukraine: Best Ukrainian Tattoo Ideas [War Edition 2022]

War in Ukraine touches the hearts of people from all over the world. To support, show respect, and just to remember, it is worth getting Ukrainian tattoos. Mark Arago — an experienced tattoo artist lists top Ukrainian tattoos and tells the story behind them.

The early morning of February 24, 2022 made all Ukrainians unite. That’s the morning when Russia started a full-scale war against Ukraine. That morning has united not only Ukrainians but people all over the world as well.

Tattoos with Ukrainian symbols are gaining popularity, and they are a way to show belonging to events that are happening in Ukraine. It’s a way to express respect, and a way to remember. Mark Arago — tattoo artist, a lawyer by education who fights for the rights of people with body modifications and founder of Ink-Match — has prepared the top 3 most popular Ukrainian tattoo ideas since the war started and their meanings.

The Ghost of Kyiv

“Ghost of Kyiv” is one of the heroes of the Russian-Ukrainian war. He is a pilot who shot down 6 Russian planes within the first 30 hours after the war started. Like most heroes, the real name of Ghost of Kyiv is unknown. A lot of people call him the guardian angel. Just imagine how many people survived due to his impressive military piloting skills.

Maybe he will be the next Marvel or DC hero, who knows. But what we can say for sure, the Ghost of Kyiv always will be a real hero and angel for Ukrainians.

“A friend of mine lives in Kyiv now; he is a talented lawyer. Back in 2018, we were working together on a court suit about discrimination against body modification (we won this case). When the war had just started I messaged him. We both were shocked that it was happening in the 21st century. He told me a story about the Ghost of Kyiv and I already knew it was going to be the next tattoo design. The story is impressive and a lot of people would like to ink this hero on their body as a way to express gratefulness.” — says Mark Aragano, founder of Ink-Match.

Tryzub (Coat of arms of Ukraine)

Tryzub — that’s the name for the Ukrainian Coat of arms. This is probably one of the most popular tattoos among military personnel. What is so special about Tryzub? In its image is encrypted the word “Freedom” (in Ukrainian “Воля”).

Ukrainians are freedom-loving people and no wonder that Coat of arms with such a meaning is the most popular. There is even a saying in Ukraine: “Slaves are not allowed into paradise”; it is always heard during revolutions and during this war for freedom.

On February 24, 2022, Russian occupants tried to take control over Zmiinyi Island (an island located in the Black Sea that belongs to Ukraine). The Russians told Ukrainian border guards who were on this island to surrender. Russians started their demand with the words: “Zmiinyi Island, I am Russian warship…”; in response, they heard the now legendary phrase: “Russian warship go *** yourself”. Then the missile attack started against Ukrainian border guards who didn’t want to surrender.

At first, the Ukrainian government thought that all the border guards had died but a few days later, it turned out that they survived and were captured by the Russians.

Such bravery in the face of death shows how freedom-loving Ukrainian people are. This phrase is very popular among Ukrainians. People often have these words depicted on their bodies along with the shape of Zmiinyi Island.

About Mark Arago

Mark Arago is a tattoo enthusiast; he actively fights discrimination against people who have body modifications. He has won a lot of court suits and is a founder of an association that defends the rights of those who were facing discrimination. Mark is the founder of the world’s largest community of tattoo fans — Ink-Match. He likes to practice tattooing in his spare time to enhance his skills; Mark strongly believes that tattoo art must become a socially accepted way to express one’s personality.

