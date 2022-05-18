Releasing the metaverse space, AXII star chain brings new changes

Recently, AXII Star Chain launched a service-oriented BaaS management system and upgraded the core algorithm to enhance the Gamefi ecosystem.

Nowadays, metaverse, NFT and GAMEFI have become the popular topics, whose business spaces are enormous. Tech games industry has shifted its focus to how to seize the initiative of the relative industries. Poor technical skills that generally existed in this industry area and defects in industrial design have bring huge challenges to this ecosystem. On the other hand, the rapid development of blockchain technology has brought new vitality and vigor to GAMEFI industry. Meanwhile, the developing situations of these technical companies are worth the waiting.

AXII Star Chain plan was designed in metaverse path. It is the world’s first virtual 3D manipulation of the star warship metaverse sharing platform that applied blockchain technology. AXII Star Chain DAO organization caught the future developing advantages of GAMEFI. It worked hard together with two top American game companies, which are American Electronic Arts and The American Unique Rock Smart Fund, to build the world’s first virtual 3D manipulation of the star warship metaverse sharing platform, that is Star Wishes • Mars exploration GAMEFI.American Electronic Arts as a world-renowned interactive entertainment software company, owns branches all over the world. Besides, it also has a certain status in the game field, owning high efficiency of technical processing capacity. The technical strength of American Electronic Arts that applied by AXII Star Chain brought new advantage to Star Wishes • Mars exploration GAMEFI platform’s technology level, that built by AXII Star Chain DAO organization.

1. Development platform of decentralized scenarios’ applications

AXII Star Chain is a public chain at the bottom of high-speed cross-chain asset circulation, which adopted multi-chain consensus, multi-chain parallelism, multi-hybrid and recognition mechanism and cross-chain atom operating system. Star chain is a kind of blockchain bottom ecosystem, whose point-to-point currency transfers can be implemented through currency transfer protocols, that owns characters such as high performance, high throughput and fast security. Thus a decentralized scenarios’ applications development ecological platform that can support multiple industry sectors is constructed by the bottom layer of multiple chain.

The alliance of AXII Star Chain organization and American Electronic Arts displays the advantage position of Star Wishes • Mars exploration GAMEFI. The decentralized scenarios’ applications development ecological platform that can support multiple industry sectors built by AXII Star Chain plan, is running by the integrated chain interactive operating environment, which is formed by applying its technological development. This multi-platform integrated operating environment can provide a complete developing toolset. It is opened to developers and providing one-stop NFT product developing tool flow technical support.

2. Core algorithm system’s innovation and upgrading

AXII Star Chain team jumped out of the traditional thinking and made a core breakthrough at the algorithm level. It developed a unique series of core algorithm systems, including random nodes selection, changing discrete stuff to continuous things, synchronous consensus, original asynchronous order, linear scalability, multi-hidden layers of network, crowding/balance judgment. The algorithm combined with the innovative consensus mechanism achieves the best performance of AXII Star Chain. After repeated deduction through a large number of tests and verification, tens of millions of levels of TPS’ individual value are finally presented, which providing strong technical support and stable performance guarantee for the development of commercial applications. As a result, the popularization of AXII Star Chain developer platform decentralized business application has landed, and the future AXII Star Chain blockchain business application system will be created.

AXII Star Chain plan developed a unique series of core algorithm systems from technical level. The breakthrough in algorithms field would definitely give AXII Star Chain a technical initiative. The system is providing strong technical support and stable performance guarantee for the development of business application, which is significantly reduces the risks of AXII Star Chain.

Adopting the concept of one-stop service

The concept of one-stop service was adopted by AXII Star Chain developers’ platform. Besides, 7*24 rapid response mechanism was also applied. Independently developed service-oriented BaaS (blockchain means service) management system for all applications, the system integrated multiple functions, such as, PC mobile devices all-day automatic synchronization, demand intelligent dispatch , intelligent progress monitoring.

AXII Star Chain plan independently developed service-oriented BaaS management system from the perspective of service to bring users a new sense of service experience. The innovation of service field brings new vitality and vigor to AXII Star Chain.

The developing potential of metaverse space is enormous. AXII Star Chain plan is showing its advantages in those perspectives such as, scenarios’ applications development, core algorithm system’s innovation and upgrading and adopting the concept of one-stop service. American Electronic Arts supports this gaming project with mature technology. Based on the situation of technical ability of American Electronic Arts plus gaming new thinking of AXII Star Chain, users are looking forward to witnessing how would the AXII Star Chain develop in the future.

