PicWish Launches iOS and Android App with Batch Image Background Removal

PicWish, a provider of free online photo image editing services, has announced that they have released their Android and iOS apps on Google Play and the App Store. Check it on the official site here https://picwish.com/.
“We have been providing a free online background removal service for a long time, and received a lot of positive feedback on various platforms from many workers and individuals who do not have much skill in photo background editing. Recently, after receiving feedback from many users for a more efficient image cutout, we started to develop an app that can be adapted to iOS and Android. Now that app has arrived, one of its core features came about during its development which is the batch remove background.” Said the product director of PicWish.
Features of the PicWish App
1. Batch background removal
PicWish can perform the task of removing the backgrounds of multiple images, up to 30 at the same time, and it is also possible to change the background color of all pictures in a bulk process.
2. High-precision cutout
AI automatic cutout makes the background of an image transparent with one click. You can get clear edges from product images, and even hair in portraits is clearly visible.
3. Change the background of your photos as you wish
The application has built-in multiple default background colors, you can change the background of the picture to transparent, white, blue, etc. In addition to the default colors, there are many very stylish backgrounds that can be applied to your images, and you can also upload your favorite images as backgrounds. This APP can greatly reduce the processing time of making pictures, especially for some people who need to process product images, and the whole image processing will be much easier.
4. Resize
You can freely crop the size of your images. PicWish App contains a variety of product image sizes, and some built-in image sizes suitable for e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Poshmark, Shopify, eBay, Etsy, Depop, Mercari, and Shopee. In addition, there are some sizes suitable for image sharing on social networking sites, such as Instagram Stories size, and the corresponding size will be cropped with just one click.
5. Adjust the image
You can adjust the brightness and contrast of photos taken in dark places, such as night scenes or the sun. Even in low light, you can create stunning product photos that boost your business.
Platform
PicWish is currently available online, Android, iOS, and Windows versions. The Mac version is in development and will be available soon. At the same time, it also provides an API interface for enterprise users, which can easily remove the image background with only a few lines of code.
Pricing
Free – 3 days or 7 days free trial.
Subscription – $6.99 for a monthly subscription and $49.99 for a yearly subscription.
Languages
English, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese
Download PicWish APP
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wangxutech.picwish&hl=en_US&gl=US
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/picwish-background-eraser/id1609584814
Media Contact
Company Name: WANGXU TECHNOLOGY (HK) CO., LIMITED
Contact Person: Zoe Tao
Email: Send Email
Country: China
Website: https://picwish.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
