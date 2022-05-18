Miracle Ray's Debut Album Is Streaming Now

18th May, 2022 – ‘Echoes of Ray,’ The debut album from the international pop group, Miracle Ray, is available everywhere now via Viral Spins Records.
With its timeless songs about love, compassion, and resilience, the album from Miracle Ray has arrived at the perfect time. Combining deeply personal storytelling with irresistible pop melodies, it will be a source of comfort and catharsis for listeners around the world.
Singles include the nostalgic ‘Heal With You,’ and the transcendent ‘Your Legend Soul,’ in addition to ‘Blue Pain’ and ‘Like a Horse.’ And while the poetic lyrics and intricate arrangements ensure that each track will stand on its own, this album is ultimately meant to be experienced as a whole.
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/GeGJND9XSII
It is an emotional and spiritual journey in which the artist and listener come together in the sense of self discovery. Miracle Ray’s uncanny ability to tap into universal feelings has led to one of the most open-hearted pop albums of the year.
