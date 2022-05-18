Tony Evans to Speak on Sustainable Ways to Invest in NFTs on Global Tour

Thanks to NFT guru Tony Evans, digital assets enthusiasts can now learn precisely how to make sustainable money from NFTs and no longer depend on luck.

Tony is primed to engage in a global world tour that will see him speak in as many countries and venues as possible. On this tour, he explains that he will directly answer all NFT-related questions, including those that come from an investment perspective.

In the just concluded SIGMA AIBC Asia Summit in Dubai, Tony spoke on the NFT market and digital assets at large. He was also present in the following events as a speaker: Metaverse World Conference, Global Investor Growth, WOW Summit, and a Binance Private event.

If anyone knew how to make financial gains from NFTs, it would be Tony Evans. He has colluded with several top brands and celebrities to launch a host of NFTs successfully. This has enabled these brands and individuals to treat their followers and fans to a unique experience through content and access to various items and events.

Thanks to deep research and experience on NFTs, Tony indicates that merely publishing and purchasing pictures is not the correct way to make sustainable revenue through NFTs. He urges more individuals, celebrities, and businesses to focus on delivering or investing in projects with actual value. He says that more information and investment strategy will be disclosed once the speaking tour commences. Tony will be speaking at NFT LA, Crypto World Con, NFT Miami, NFT Con Expo, and Bitcoin 2022.

Tony and his team are dedicated to working with celebrities, companies and individuals in using the technology of NFT to pull in generational income. He revealed that he is always willing to work with new individuals or groups, small or big. He welcomes partnerships as well.

