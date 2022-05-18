TellyMoods: the ultimate App that understands the user's mood and suggests what to watch

TellyMoods is a smart recommendation service of OTT video streaming platforms, which allows you to define the user’s mood, helping to find in no-time which Movie or TV Series to watch between the different platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+, and much more!
“We have always recommended Movies and TV Series to each other to watch, and we were looking for a way to make it easier and more accessible for everyone – say David Infanti and Marco Callero, founders of TellyMoods, and owners of eClapper Project, a US company specializing in development of tools and services for the Entertainment Industry – facilitating the browse of ever-growing contents across all streaming platforms.
“It’s shocking to have so many movies to watch and no one to ask for advice. For this we have created something that can be like your best friend with your same tastes, and is able to give the right advice at the right time.
There has been a lot of talk about how to solve this problem and after years of study we have found the solution that we want to share with everyone.”
With TellyMoods you stop searching and start watching the Movie or TV Series. The recommendations is highly tailor-made: they fit with the unique mood of the user in that very specific moment, in exactly the same way as a best friend understand the Movie you’re in the best mood for, and witch is out-of-the-table for that night.
How do we suggest what to watch?
The process used by TellyMoods to tell the user what to watch is innovative and based on a proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm.
On the user side, everything is very simple and fast:
1) Select the platforms you are interested in (Netflix, Disney+, HBO …)
2) Play a quick engaging test and let TellyMoods check your current mood
3) Let the magic happen …
4) From a list of suggestions, choose the Movie or TV Series you want to see right away.
“Furthermore,” continues Andrea Sawires, co-founder and Head of Engineering, “TellyMoods is something we needed and now we are very proud and excited to share it with all other Movies and TV Series lovers, for free, now available on the App Store and Google Play.”
Media Contact
Company Name: EClapper Project LLC
Contact Person: Marco Callero
Email: Send Email
Phone: 3025264956
Address:8 the Green, Ste R
City: Dover
State: Delaware
Country: United States
Website: https://twitter.com/clapper_e
