Adoption of EHR in Developed and Developing Countries to Augment Healthcare Analytics Market Growth

“The Global Healthcare Analytics Market”

According to a new market research report launched by Inkwood Research, the Global Healthcare Analytics Market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 25.24% in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2030, generating $175709.49 million by 2030.

Global Healthcare Analytics Market Scenario

Healthcare analytics is characterized as the process of analyzing historical as well as current healthcare data in order to enhance and improve healthcare delivery systems and clinical data. Moreover, it also facilitates better management of the spread of diseases. The healthcare data is primarily collected from patient histories, labs & diagnostic test records, and physician records, among others.

The global healthcare analytics market growth is accredited to the increasing demand for big data, the rising adoption of EHR in developed and developing countries, and the reduction in healthcare costs due to advancements in technology. Over recent years, the healthcare industry has transformed owing to technical developments. In this regard, electronic health record (ERH) is a notable advancement, greatly benefiting the medical field. Moreover, the majority of emerging and developed regions, such as Europe and the United States, are using EHR for improving patient safety, work processes, as well as the quality of healthcare.

Market Segmentation

Market by Component

Services

Software

Hardware

Market by Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Market by End-User

Payer

Provider

ACOS, HIES, MCOS, and TPAS

Market by Delivery Mode

On-Premise

On-Demand

Market by Application

Financial Analytics

Clinical Analytics

Operational and Administrative Analytics

Population Health Analytics

Report Highlights

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities – Market forecasts till 2030, using estimated market values as the base numbers – Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries – Key developments and strategies observed in the market – Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends – In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players – Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2030

Companies Profiled

VERISK ANALYTICS INC

SAS INSTITUTE

ORACLE

OPTUM

MEDEANALYTICS

MCKESSON

IQVIA

INOVALON

IBM CORPORATION

HMS (VITREOSHEALTH)

HEALTH CATALYST

ELSEVIER

CVS HEALTH

CERNER

ALLSCRIPTS

