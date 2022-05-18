Adoption of EHR in Developed and Developing Countries to Augment Healthcare Analytics Market Growth

Browse 58 market data Tables and 51 Figures spread over 180 Pages, along with an in-depth analysis of the Global Healthcare Analytics Market byType, Delivery Mode, End-User, Component, Application & by Geography.
Global Healthcare Analytics Market Scenario
Healthcare analytics is characterized as the process of analyzing historical as well as current healthcare data in order to enhance and improve healthcare delivery systems and clinical data. Moreover, it also facilitates better management of the spread of diseases. The healthcare data is primarily collected from patient histories, labs & diagnostic test records, and physician records, among others.
The global healthcare analytics market growth is accredited to the increasing demand for big data, the rising adoption of EHR in developed and developing countries, and the reduction in healthcare costs due to advancements in technology. Over recent years, the healthcare industry has transformed owing to technical developments. In this regard, electronic health record (ERH) is a notable advancement, greatly benefiting the medical field. Moreover, the majority of emerging and developed regions, such as Europe and the United States, are using EHR for improving patient safety, work processes, as well as the quality of healthcare.
Market Segmentation
Market by Component
- Services
- Software
- Hardware
Market by Type
- Descriptive Analytics
- Predictive Analytics
- Prescriptive Analytics
Market by End-User
- Payer
- Provider
- ACOS, HIES, MCOS, and TPAS
Market by Delivery Mode
- On-Premise
- On-Demand
Market by Application
- Financial Analytics
- Clinical Analytics
- Operational and Administrative Analytics
- Population Health Analytics
Report Highlights
– The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities – Market forecasts till 2030, using estimated market values as the base numbers – Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries – Key developments and strategies observed in the market – Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends – In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players – Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2030
Companies Profiled
- VERISK ANALYTICS INC
- SAS INSTITUTE
- ORACLE
- OPTUM
- MEDEANALYTICS
- MCKESSON
- IQVIA
- INOVALON
- IBM CORPORATION
- HMS (VITREOSHEALTH)
- HEALTH CATALYST
- ELSEVIER
- CVS HEALTH
- CERNER
- ALLSCRIPTS
