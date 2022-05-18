Global Automatic Labelling Machine Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.

“Global Automatic Labelling Machine Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027”

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automatic Labelling Machine Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global automatic labelling machine market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, industries, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 3.8%

The global automatic labelling machine industry is expected to be driven by advantages offered by such machines, including the capability to label products of different shapes and sizes, reduced labour and associated costs, decreased waste, and increased efficiency. The automatic labelling machine market is expanding in importance as a result of automated packaging solutions in various industries, such as food and drinks, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others. The high-quality labelling solution for automated labelling machines assures high-quality label pasting while also increasing throughput by decreasing downtime and waste. Rising consumer awareness of packaging and increased packaging needs in the food industry are driving demand for automated labelling equipment. Another factor driving the growth of the global automatic labelling equipment market is the high-quality labelling solution that maintains its high adhesive accuracy even when the label material and production speed vary.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

For industrial labelling tasks, automatic labelling machines or applicator systems provide full solutions. Modern labelling machines have a transport system that transports products to the labelling station, where the labeller works; the transport systems then move the marked products to the next machine. Side labelling (one or both sides and around the corner), wrap-around labelling, top and bottom labelling, and tamper-evident labelling are all additional features on these machines.

By type, the market is segmented into:

• Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labellers

• Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labellers

• Glue-Based Labellers

By industry, the market is divided into:

• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Consumer Products

• Others

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Today, leading firms are integrating the efficiency and durability of larger solutions into compact solutions that require less space. Different optional additional modules are devised to quickly install and decrease installation costs. These advantages offered by automatic labelling machines are likely to drive the global automatic labelling machine market. Growing industrialisation, urbanisation, and automation are assisting the market growth. The global market is expected to benefit from increased awareness and adoption of automated labelling equipment in various industries to improve productivity. Another factor augmenting the growth of the automatic labelling machine market is the rising population density and changes in consumer perceptions towards packaged goods. Packaging and labelling companies are investing in procuring such automatic labelling machines to fulfil the high demand for aesthetically advanced packaged goods in the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Krones, Sacmi, Sidel, Marchesini Group, Novexx Solutions, and Herma, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

