Global Biologics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.

“Global Biologics Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027”

Global Biologics Market To Be Driven By Rising Investments In Research And Development (R&D) Activities In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Biologics Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global biologics market, assessing the biologics market based on its segments like sources, product types, manufacturing, disease categories, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 4.1%

Geographically, North America occupies a significant share in the market growth of biologics. This is supported by the presence of several leading companies and the subsequent rising investments in the R&D sector. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to make significant contributions to the market in the coming years owing to the developing healthcare sector in the region. Further, the market is anticipated to be driven by the dominance of microbial sources as a major portion of the product range has its source in the microbial expressions system, which are used during the treatment of several chronic diseases depending upon the type of monoclonal antibodies. The market is being further driven by the products used in cancer treatment applications.

Industry Definition and Segmentation

Biologics are defined as disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Also known as biological drugs, these are made from living organisms or consist of their components, such as blood, cells, genes, tissues, allergens, and recombinant proteins. These drugs control the production of vital proteins, and aid in the modification of human hormones and cells while producing substances to activate and suppress the immune system.

On the basis of source, the market can be divided into:

Microbial Source

Mammalian Source

Others

Based on product type, the market can be classified into:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Murine MABs



Chimeric MABs



Humanised MABs



Human MABs



Others

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Antisense, RNAi and Molecular Therapy

Others

The market, based on manufacturing, can be distinguished into:

Outsourced

In-house

On the basis of disease category, the market is segmented into:

Oncology

Infectious Disease

Immunological Disorders

Cardiovascular disorders

Haematologic Disorders

Others

The regional markets for biologics include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth in the global market for biologics is being driven by the exceeding cases of chronic disorders. As a result, the increase in demand for efficient diagnostics and treatment drugs is pushing the market growth of biologics. Further, the year-by-year increase in cancer patients is propelling the need to modify therapies and introduce drugs that can enhance the immune system and destroy cancer-causing cells at the earliest. This demand is likely to boost the market growth of biologics in the coming years. The growing research and development (R&D) activities by prominent market leaders are backed up by government initiatives and investments.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Samsung Biologics, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Precision Biologics, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

