Global Fresh Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.

“Global Fresh Food Packaging Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027”

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market To Be Driven By The Growing Demand For Eco-Friendly Packaging In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Fresh Food Packaging Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global fresh food packaging market, assessing the market based on its segments like materials, packaging types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Historical Market Size (2021): USD 85 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 5.5%

Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 117.20 Billion

The emergence of online channels owing to the pandemic and ordering of fresh food through online channels led to the growth of the fresh food packaging industry in the historical period. The increasing preference of consumers for well-packaged fresh food and convenience food products is driving the growth of the fresh food packaging industry. The expansion of various distribution channels with home deliveries is significantly catalysing the development of the fresh food packaging industry. Moreover, the growing awareness about the detrimental effects of plastic packaging on human health and the environment is leading many to adopt eco-friendly alternatives, such as textile bags, corrugated boxes, bioplastics, and palm leaves, thus bolstering the fresh food packaging industry. The research activities done on novel packaging technologies are likely to aid the food packaging industry in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Fresh food packaging is an essential process in the food industry to prevent the food from contamination from biological, mechanical, or chemical damage. It is done to maintain food quality during storage, transportation, and distribution. The various packaging techniques include active packaging, aseptic packaging, innovative packaging, bioactive packaging, and edible packaging.

The fresh food packaging industry, by material, is divided into

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paper and Paperboard

Based on packaging type, the market is segmented into:

Cans

Converted Roll Stock

Gusseted Box

Corrugated Box

Boxboard

Others

On the basis of application, the market is classified into:

Poultry and Meat Products

Dairy Products

Vegetables and Fruits

Seafood

Others

The regional markets for fresh food packaging include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The efforts taken by governments across the world for safe and sustainable food packaging by conducting risk assessment and safety of packaging materials is leading to the incremental development of the fresh food packaging industry. The Eat Right India initiative by the Government of India addresses the concerns of excessive use of plastics in food packaging and promotes innovative and alternative food packaging materials. The initiative taken by leading industry players by adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions to preserve the environment is also contributing to the steady growth of the fresh food packaging industry. In July 2021, Amcor Plc, a global packaging leader, collaborated with compostable packaging producer TIPA to introduce compostable packaging to Australia and New Zealand. The packaging produced by these companies can be composted at home or the municipal collection, and they enable new packaging solutions for fresh food customers. Such developments are projected to augment the fresh food packaging industry in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Amcor Plc, Tetra Pak, Berry Global Inc., Mondi plc., and Smurfit Kappa Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

