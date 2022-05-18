Financial Analytics Market By Mobility, By Type, By Mode, By Interface, End-User, Forecast to 2028

“Financial Analytics Market”

The Global Financial Analytics Market is forecast to reach $17 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.57% from 2022 to 2028.

Financial Analytics Market Overview:

The Global Financial Analytics Market is forecast to reach $17 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.57% from 2022 to 2028. The market growth is attributed to the factors such as technological advancements, growing digitisation, growing demand from organisations for planning, budgeting, improving efficiency and others boost the market growth. The growing implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) increases performance and competitiveness by automation. It minimizes human prejudice and error induced through psychological or emotional factors and enhances the accuracy and conciseness of management knowledge through detecting either patterns or longer-term developments that cannot be readily detected. AI can be used to find the relation between world events and their impact on prices by using predictive analysis. This information is very useful for any kind of wealth investment. AI in financial services is used to protect the details of their customer. AI is playing a major role by quickly assessing the large algorithms to protect from fraudulent cases. AI is used to advise the accurate result. P2P organization analyses their potential customer’s behavior and detect all the risk in the cooperation with that particular customer. AI also helps in analyzing consumer’s details who doesn’t have past credit history or his credit history is destroyed.

Market Segmentations:

Segments Overview:

The Financial Analytics Market is segmented as below:

Market Breakup by Type:

Database Management System (DBMS)

Data Integration Tools

Query, Reporting & Analysis

Analytics Solutions

Others

Based on the type, database management system currently holds the majority of the market share.

Market Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Financial Function Analytics

Financial Market Analytics

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Based on the component, services currently hold the majority of the market share.

Market Breakup by Application:

Wealth Management

Governance, Risk & Compliance Management

Financial Forecasting & Budgeting

Customer Management

Transaction Monitoring

Stock Management

Others

Market Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Market Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Government

Education

Others

Based on the vertical, BFSI currently holds the majority of the market share.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Based on geography, North America currently represents the biggest market for financial analytics.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alteryx, Birst, Domo, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Information Builders, Microsoft Inc., Oracle Corporation, Qlik, Rosslyn Analytics, SAP, SAS Institute, Teradata Corporation, Tibco Software, Zoho Corporation, etc.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Accenture PLC

Alteryx, Inc.

Cleanwater Analytics, LLC

datapine GmbH

eMoney Advisor, LLC

FactSet Research Systems, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corpo. (FICO)

FinancialCAD Corp.

IBM Corp.

Innovaccer, Inc.

Investortools, Inc.

Magnitude Software, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy, Inc.

Northstar Risk Corp.

Novus Partners, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Rosslyn Analytics Ltd.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Sisense, Inc.

StatPro Group PLC

Teradata Corp.

TIBCO Software, Inc.

