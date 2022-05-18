Financial Analytics Market By Mobility, By Type, By Mode, By Interface, End-User, Forecast to 2028

Financial Analytics Market Overview:
The Global Financial Analytics Market is forecast to reach $17 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.57% from 2022 to 2028. The market growth is attributed to the factors such as technological advancements, growing digitisation, growing demand from organisations for planning, budgeting, improving efficiency and others boost the market growth. The growing implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) increases performance and competitiveness by automation. It minimizes human prejudice and error induced through psychological or emotional factors and enhances the accuracy and conciseness of management knowledge through detecting either patterns or longer-term developments that cannot be readily detected. AI can be used to find the relation between world events and their impact on prices by using predictive analysis. This information is very useful for any kind of wealth investment. AI in financial services is used to protect the details of their customer. AI is playing a major role by quickly assessing the large algorithms to protect from fraudulent cases. AI is used to advise the accurate result. P2P organization analyses their potential customer’s behavior and detect all the risk in the cooperation with that particular customer. AI also helps in analyzing consumer’s details who doesn’t have past credit history or his credit history is destroyed.
Market Segmentations:
Segments Overview:
The Financial Analytics Market is segmented as below:
Market Breakup by Type:
Database Management System (DBMS)
Data Integration Tools
Query, Reporting & Analysis
Analytics Solutions
Others
Based on the type, database management system currently holds the majority of the market share.
Market Breakup by Component:
Solutions
Financial Function Analytics
Financial Market Analytics
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
Based on the component, services currently hold the majority of the market share.
Market Breakup by Application:
Wealth Management
Governance, Risk & Compliance Management
Financial Forecasting & Budgeting
Customer Management
Transaction Monitoring
Stock Management
Others
Market Breakup by Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
Market Breakup by Vertical:
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Government
Education
Others
Based on the vertical, BFSI currently holds the majority of the market share.
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East and Africa
Based on geography, North America currently represents the biggest market for financial analytics.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alteryx, Birst, Domo, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Information Builders, Microsoft Inc., Oracle Corporation, Qlik, Rosslyn Analytics, SAP, SAS Institute, Teradata Corporation, Tibco Software, Zoho Corporation, etc.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
Accenture PLC
Alteryx, Inc.
Cleanwater Analytics, LLC
datapine GmbH
eMoney Advisor, LLC
FactSet Research Systems, Inc.
Fair Isaac Corpo. (FICO)
FinancialCAD Corp.
IBM Corp.
Innovaccer, Inc.
Investortools, Inc.
Magnitude Software, Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
MicroStrategy, Inc.
Northstar Risk Corp.
Novus Partners, Inc.
Oracle Corp.
Rosslyn Analytics Ltd.
SAP SE
SAS Institute, Inc.
Sisense, Inc.
StatPro Group PLC
Teradata Corp.
TIBCO Software, Inc.
About The Statistical Insights
The Statistical Insights is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments. The research reports by The Statistical Insights, are produced by experienced market researchers. Reports will have in-depth analysis about-
