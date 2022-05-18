Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028

“Enterprise Quantum Computing Market”

The report predicts the global enterprise quantum computing market to grow with a CAGR of 19.52% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Overview:

The report on the global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2012 to 2028. The report predicts the global enterprise quantum computing market to grow with a CAGR of 19.52% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on enterprise quantum computing market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027. The report on enterprise quantum computing market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global enterprise quantum computing market over the period of 2012 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Market Segmentations:

The global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market is segmented into component, deployment, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services. As per deployment, the market is bifurcated into on premise, and cloud. In terms of technology, the market is divided into quantum annealing, superconducting, trapped ion, quantum dot, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into machine learning/deep learning/AI, optimization, simulation & data modelling, cyber security, and others. Based on industry verticals, the market is categorized into, healthcare & life sciences, IT and telecom, manufacturing, BFSI, energy & utilities, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on region, market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Alibaba Group

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Google

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Management Corporation (IBM)

ID Quantique

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Rigetti & Co, Inc.

Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.

