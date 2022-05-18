ñol

Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028

by AB Digital, Inc.
May 18, 2022 11:35 AM | 5 min read
“Enterprise Quantum Computing Market”
The report predicts the global enterprise quantum computing market to grow with a CAGR of 19.52% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Overview:

The report on the global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2012 to 2028. The report predicts the global enterprise quantum computing market to grow with a CAGR of 19.52% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on enterprise quantum computing market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027. The report on enterprise quantum computing market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global enterprise quantum computing market over the period of 2012 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Market Segmentations:

The global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market is segmented into component, deployment, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services. As per deployment, the market is bifurcated into on premise, and cloud. In terms of technology, the market is divided into quantum annealing, superconducting, trapped ion, quantum dot, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into machine learning/deep learning/AI, optimization, simulation & data modelling, cyber security, and others. Based on industry verticals, the market is categorized into, healthcare & life sciences, IT and telecom, manufacturing, BFSI, energy & utilities, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on region, market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.statisticalinsights.com/sample-request/8-Enterprise-Quantum-Computing-Market

Segments Overview: The Enterprise Quantum Computing Market is segmented as below:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Technology

Quantum annealing

Superconducting

Trapped ion

Quantum dot

Others

By Application

machine learning/deep learning/AI

Optimization

Simulation & data modelling

Cyber security

Others

By Industry Vertical

healthcare & life sciences,

IT and telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Energy & utilities

Aerospace & defense

Others

By REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Alibaba Group

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Google

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Management Corporation (IBM)

ID Quantique

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Rigetti & Co, Inc.

Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.

Complete Report @ https://www.statisticalinsights.com/main-report/8-Enterprise-Quantum-Computing-Market.php

Table of Contents

Preface

Report Description

Research Methods

Research Approaches

Executive Summary

Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Highlights

Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Projection

Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Regional Highlights

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market by Component                

Software

Hardware

Service

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market by Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market by Technology

Quantum Annealing

Superconducting

Trapped Ion

Quantum Dot

Other

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market by Application

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

AI Optimization

Simulation and Data Modelling

Cyber Security

Others

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market by End-use

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Energy and Utilities

Aerospace and Defense   

Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape in the Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market

Companies Profiled

International Business Management Corporation (IBM)

Alibaba Group

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Google LLC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ID Quantique

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Rigetti & Co, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Continue…

About The Statistical Insights

The Statistical Insights is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments. The research reports by The Statistical Insights, are produced by experienced market researchers. Reports will have in-depth analysis about-

