Business Analytics Market Size By Software, By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premise), By Industry, By Geographic Scope And Forecast

“Business Analytics Market”

The Global Business Analytics Market was valued at USD 29 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 60.12 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2020 to 2028.

Business Analytics Market Overview:

The global Business Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 60.12 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2020 to 2028. This report on global business analytics market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global business analytics market by segmenting the market based on offering, deployment type, application, vertical, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in business analytics market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Segmentations:

Global Business Analytics Market is segmented into software such as Query Reporting & Analysis Tools, Advanced & Predictive Analytics, Location Intelligence, Content analytics, Data Warehousing Platform, and Enterprise Performance Management, by deployment such as On-Premise, Cloud-Based, and Others. Further, market is segmented into End User such as BFSI, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, and Others.

Also, Global Business Analytics Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Segments Overview:

The Business Analytics Market is segmented as below:

By Software

Query Reporting & Analysis Tools

Advanced & Predictive Analytics

Location Intelligence

Content analytics

Data Warehousing Platform

Enterprise Performance Management

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Others

By End User

BFSI

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Business Analytics Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Oracle Corporation

IBM

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Tibco Software Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

INFOR

Microstrategy Incorporated

Table of Contents

Global Business Analytics Market

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Business Analytics Market Outlook

5 Global Business Analytics Market, By Software

6 Global Business Analytics Market, By Deployment

7 Global Business Analytics Market, By End User

8 Global Business Analytics Market, By Region

9 North America Business Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2028)

10 EuropeBusiness Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2028)

11 Asia Pacific Business Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2028)

12 Latin America Business Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2028)

13 Middle East Business Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2028)

14 Competitive Analysis

15 Company Profiles

Continue…

