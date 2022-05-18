Coated Steel Market 2022 to 2028 Latest Industry Trends, Overview of Segments, New Technology and Growth Analysis

Coated Steel Market Overview:
Coated Steel Market size is expected to be valued at $66.89 billion by the end of the year 2028 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2022-2028. The increase in the number of construction and building activities is increasing the demand for coated steel market, as it is preferred owing to its varied advantages like protective coating, durability, hygienic, ease of inspection, economic and others. Various coating techniques such as hot-dip galvanization (HDG), which has advantages such as low-cost implementation, tough coating, reliability and ease of application, is further increasing the demand for the coated steel market. Many types of steel coating can be done on various forms of steels such as pipe and tubular, which can be electrogalvanized. There are certain types of steel products such as pre-painted galvanized iron, which is already coated, and thus makes it easier to use. This is majorly driving the coated steel market.
Market Segmentations:
Near saturated demand in Europe coupled with comparatively slower momentum in China, after many years of exceptional growth trajectory are limiting the Coated Steel Market demand from these regions. However, the fast-paced recovery of developing nations from the COVID impact is expected to bolster the Coated Steel Market demand. The research estimates global Coated Steel Market revenues in 2021, considering the Coated Steel Market prices, supply, demand, and trade analysis across regions. A detailed market share, penetration, and shift in demand for different types, applications, and geographies in the Coated Steel Market from 2021 to 2028 is included. The report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and LATAM Coated Steel Market statistics from 2020 to 2028 with further division by leading product types, applications, and use cases of Coated Steel Market. The status of the Coated Steel Market in 16 key countries over the world is elaborated to enable an in-depth understanding of the Coated Steel Market industry.
Segments Overview:
The Coated Steel Market is segmented as below:
Coated Steel Market Size Outlook, 2020-2028
By type
By application
By end User
By Country
Coated Steel Market Strategic Analysis
Drivers, and Challenges
Trends and Growth Opportunities
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
SWOT profiles of leading companies
Coated Steel COVID-19 Impact
Impact on global markets
Recovery across three scenarios (low growth, reference, high growth)
Coated Steel Competitive Landscape
Top five players in the industry
Business profile, strategies, SWOT profile, Financials
Coated Steel Market Developments
Latest market news and Developments
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
AM/NS INDIA
ArcelorMittal
Baosteel Group
ChinaSteel
JFE Steel Corporation
JSW
KOBE STEEL LTD
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
NLMK
Nucor Corporation
Posco Maharashtra Steel Pvt Ltd
PJSC MMK
Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH
Severstal
SSAB AB
Tata Steel
Thyssenkrupp AG
United States Steel
voestalpine Stahl GmbH
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Global Coated Steel Industry – Executive Summary, 2021
Chapter 2: Coated Steel Market – Strategic Analysis: Key Trends
Chapter 3: Global Coated Steel Market Size Outlook – Post COVID 19 Scenarios
Chapter 4: Global Coated Steel Market Size Outlook – Segmentation Analysis and Outlook
Chapter 5. North America Coated Steel Market Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028
Chapter 6. Europe Coated Steel Market Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028
Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Coated Steel Market Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028
Chapter 8. Latin America Coated Steel Market Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028
Chapter 9. Middle East and Africa Coated Steel Market Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11. Appendix – A
Chapter 12. Appendix – B
