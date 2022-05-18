Coated Steel Market 2022 to 2028 Latest Industry Trends, Overview of Segments, New Technology and Growth Analysis

“Coated Steel Market”

Coated Steel Market size is expected to be valued at $66.89 billion by the end of the year 2028 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2022-2028.

Coated Steel Market Overview:

Coated Steel Market size is expected to be valued at $66.89 billion by the end of the year 2028 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2022-2028. The increase in the number of construction and building activities is increasing the demand for coated steel market, as it is preferred owing to its varied advantages like protective coating, durability, hygienic, ease of inspection, economic and others. Various coating techniques such as hot-dip galvanization (HDG), which has advantages such as low-cost implementation, tough coating, reliability and ease of application, is further increasing the demand for the coated steel market. Many types of steel coating can be done on various forms of steels such as pipe and tubular, which can be electrogalvanized. There are certain types of steel products such as pre-painted galvanized iron, which is already coated, and thus makes it easier to use. This is majorly driving the coated steel market.

Market Segmentations:

Near saturated demand in Europe coupled with comparatively slower momentum in China, after many years of exceptional growth trajectory are limiting the Coated Steel Market demand from these regions. However, the fast-paced recovery of developing nations from the COVID impact is expected to bolster the Coated Steel Market demand. The research estimates global Coated Steel Market revenues in 2021, considering the Coated Steel Market prices, supply, demand, and trade analysis across regions. A detailed market share, penetration, and shift in demand for different types, applications, and geographies in the Coated Steel Market from 2021 to 2028 is included. The report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and LATAM Coated Steel Market statistics from 2020 to 2028 with further division by leading product types, applications, and use cases of Coated Steel Market. The status of the Coated Steel Market in 16 key countries over the world is elaborated to enable an in-depth understanding of the Coated Steel Market industry.

Segments Overview:

The Coated Steel Market is segmented as below:

Coated Steel Market Size Outlook, 2020-2028

By type

By application

By end User

By Country

Coated Steel Market Strategic Analysis

Drivers, and Challenges

Trends and Growth Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

SWOT profiles of leading companies

Coated Steel COVID-19 Impact

Impact on global markets

Recovery across three scenarios (low growth, reference, high growth)

Coated Steel Competitive Landscape

Top five players in the industry

Business profile, strategies, SWOT profile, Financials

Coated Steel Market Developments

Latest market news and Developments

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

AM/NS INDIA

ArcelorMittal

Baosteel Group

ChinaSteel

JFE Steel Corporation

JSW

KOBE STEEL LTD

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

NLMK

Nucor Corporation

Posco Maharashtra Steel Pvt Ltd

PJSC MMK

Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH

Severstal

SSAB AB

Tata Steel

Thyssenkrupp AG

United States Steel

voestalpine Stahl GmbH

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Coated Steel Market 2022 to 2028 Latest Industry Trends, Overview of Segments, New Technology and Growth Analysis