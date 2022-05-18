Carbon Fiber Market 2022, Estimation, Key Player, Portfolio, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Carbon Fiber Market Overview:
The Global Carbon Fiber Market was valued at USD 3.67 Billion in the year 2020 with Europe region leading the market share. Carbon Fiber market is majorly driven by the aerospace industry to enhance the performance and efficiency of aircraft. The superior physical strength, low coefficient of thermal expansion, high dimensional stability, and low abrasion characteristics of carbon fiber complement its applications in aerospace antennas, aircraft brakes, and support structures. Moreover, booming wind energy sector is generating strong demand for carbon fiber for their use in wind blades. The exceptional fatigue and corrosion resistance property of carbon material enhance the longevity of wind blades. Further, the growing adoption of clean energy technologies to reduce emission is expected to further drive the carbon fiber market in estimated years.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.statisticalinsights.com/sample-request/105-Carbon-Fiber-Market
Market Segmentations:
The publisher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carbon fiber market vendors that include DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Formosa Plastics Corp., Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the carbon fiber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Segments Overview:
The Carbon Fiber Market is segmented as below:
By End-user
Aerospace and defense
Sports and leisure
Wind energy
Automotive
Others
By Geographical Landscape
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
This study identifies the increasing use of carbon fibers in the aerospace and defense sector as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon fiber market growth during the next few years.
The report on carbon fiber market covers the following areas:
Carbon fiber market sizing
Carbon fiber market forecast
Carbon fiber market industry analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
Bcircular
Dalian Xingke Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd.
Dowaksa
ELG Carbon Fibre
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Hexcel Corporation
Hyosung Advanced Materials
Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd.
Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.
Kureha
Mallinda Inc.
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation
ORNL
Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.
SGL Carbon
Solvay
Taekwang Industries Co. Ltd.
Teijin Limited
Toray Industries Inc.
Umatex (Alabuga Fiber)
UTSI
Vartega Inc.
Weihai Guangwei Composites Co. Ltd.
Zhong An Xin Technology Co. Ltd.
Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd.
Complete Report @ https://www.statisticalinsights.com/main-report/105-Carbon-Fiber-Market.php
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Research Scope and Methodology
Aim & Objective of the study
Market Definition
Study Information
General Study Assumptions
Research Phases
Market Analysis
Introduction
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Market Trends & Developments
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Policies
Analysis of Covid-19 Impact
Industry Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Competition in the Industry
Potential of New Entrants into the Industry
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Consumers
Threat of substitute products
Key Company Profiles
Toray Industries, Inc.
The 3M Company
SABIC
BASF SE
Kureha Corporation
Teijin Limited
ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Trelleborg AB
DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV
Competitive Landscape
List of Notable Players in the Market
M&A, JV, and Agreements
Market Share Analysis
Strategies of Key Players
Conclusions and Recommendations
Continue…
Relatable Posts :
Coated Steel Market – By Product, By Resin Type, By Application, and By Region- global Opportunity Analysis and Industrial Forecast- 2020-2028
Wearable Materials Market – By Type, By Application, By End Use, and By Region- global Opportunity Analysis and Industrial Forecast- 2021-2028.
About The Statistical Insights
The Statistical Insights is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments. The research reports by The Statistical Insights, are produced by experienced market researchers. Reports will have in-depth analysis about-
CONTACT US
sales@statisticalinsights.com
Phone: + (210) 775-2636 (USA)
+ (91) 853 060 7487
Media Contact
Company Name: Statistical Insights
Contact Person: John
Email: Send Email
Phone: (+1) 210-775-2636
Address:Office 709 Pride Icon Kharadi
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: https://www.statisticalinsights.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Carbon Fiber Market 2022, Estimation, Key Player, Portfolio, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2028
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.