Carbon Fiber Market 2022, Estimation, Key Player, Portfolio, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2028

“Carbon Fiber Market”

The Global Carbon Fiber Market was valued at USD 3.67 Billion in the year 2020 with leading the market share.

Carbon Fiber Market Overview:

The Global Carbon Fiber Market was valued at USD 3.67 Billion in the year 2020 with Europe region leading the market share. Carbon Fiber market is majorly driven by the aerospace industry to enhance the performance and efficiency of aircraft. The superior physical strength, low coefficient of thermal expansion, high dimensional stability, and low abrasion characteristics of carbon fiber complement its applications in aerospace antennas, aircraft brakes, and support structures. Moreover, booming wind energy sector is generating strong demand for carbon fiber for their use in wind blades. The exceptional fatigue and corrosion resistance property of carbon material enhance the longevity of wind blades. Further, the growing adoption of clean energy technologies to reduce emission is expected to further drive the carbon fiber market in estimated years.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.statisticalinsights.com/sample-request/105-Carbon-Fiber-Market

Market Segmentations:

The publisher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carbon fiber market vendors that include DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Formosa Plastics Corp., Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the carbon fiber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Segments Overview:

The Carbon Fiber Market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Aerospace and defense

Sports and leisure

Wind energy

Automotive

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing use of carbon fibers in the aerospace and defense sector as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon fiber market growth during the next few years.

The report on carbon fiber market covers the following areas:

Carbon fiber market sizing

Carbon fiber market forecast

Carbon fiber market industry analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Bcircular

Dalian Xingke Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd.

Dowaksa

ELG Carbon Fibre

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd.

Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.

Kureha

Mallinda Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

ORNL

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.

SGL Carbon

Solvay

Taekwang Industries Co. Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Umatex (Alabuga Fiber)

UTSI

Vartega Inc.

Weihai Guangwei Composites Co. Ltd.

Zhong An Xin Technology Co. Ltd.

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd.

Complete Report @ https://www.statisticalinsights.com/main-report/105-Carbon-Fiber-Market.php

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Research Scope and Methodology

Aim & Objective of the study

Market Definition

Study Information

General Study Assumptions

Research Phases

Market Analysis

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Trends & Developments

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Policies

Analysis of Covid-19 Impact

Industry Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Competition in the Industry

Potential of New Entrants into the Industry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Consumers

Threat of substitute products

Key Company Profiles

Toray Industries, Inc.

The 3M Company

SABIC

BASF SE

Kureha Corporation

Teijin Limited

ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Trelleborg AB

DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV

Competitive Landscape

List of Notable Players in the Market

M&A, JV, and Agreements

Market Share Analysis

Strategies of Key Players

Conclusions and Recommendations

Continue…

Relatable Posts :

Coated Steel Market – By Product, By Resin Type, By Application, and By Region- global Opportunity Analysis and Industrial Forecast- 2020-2028

Wearable Materials Market – By Type, By Application, By End Use, and By Region- global Opportunity Analysis and Industrial Forecast- 2021-2028.

About The Statistical Insights

The Statistical Insights is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments. The research reports by The Statistical Insights, are produced by experienced market researchers. Reports will have in-depth analysis about-

CONTACT US

sales@statisticalinsights.com

Phone: + (210) 775-2636 (USA)

+ (91) 853 060 7487

Media Contact

Company Name: Statistical Insights

Contact Person: John

Email: Send Email

Phone: (+1) 210-775-2636

Address:Office 709 Pride Icon Kharadi

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.statisticalinsights.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Carbon Fiber Market 2022, Estimation, Key Player, Portfolio, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2028