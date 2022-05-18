Wearable Materials Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028

“Wearable Materials Market”

The Wearable Materials Market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.6%, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2028.

Wearable Materials Market Overview:

The Wearable Materials Market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.6%, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2028. The market size for wearable materials is estimated at USD 1.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.6% between 2020 and 2028. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for low-cost wearables and rising disposable income in emerging economies. Another factor driving the wearable materials market is consumer preference for sophisticated wearables and growing popularity of connected devices. However, factors such as lack of durability and supple wearable materials are restraining the growth of the market. The prices of these wearable materials have been highly volatile in recent times, which affected the growth of the market.

Market Segmentations:

Segments Overview:

The Wearable Materials Market is segmented as below:

Global Wearable Materials Market, by Type

Silicones

Polyurethanes

Fluoroelastomers

Others

Global Wearable Materials Market, by Function

Energy Harvesting

Sensing

Thermoelectricity

Luminescent

Warming and Cooling

Others

Global Wearable Materials Market, by Application

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Industrial

Others

Global Wearable Materials Market, by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East &Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

3M

Arkema

BASF

Covestro

Daikin Chemicals

Dowdupont

DSM

Eastman Corporation

Elkem

Emerald Performance Materials

Lubrizol

Momentive Performance Materials

Shin-Etsu

Solvay

Wacker Chemie

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholder

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Wearable Materials Market

4.2 Wearable Materials Market, By Application

4.3 Wearable Materials Market, By Region

4.4 APAC Wearable Materials Market, By Application and Country

4.5 Wearable Materials Market, By Key Countries

…

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Expansion

9.3.2 New Product Launch

9.3.3 Acquisition

11 Appendix

11.1 Discussion Guide

11.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

11.3 Related Reports

11.4 Author Details

Continue…

