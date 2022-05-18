Lithium Market Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key Company Profiles, CAGR, Forecast, 2022-2028

The global lithium market was valued at around USD 3.1 billion in year 2020 and is expected to reach approximately USD 7.8 billion during forecast period registering CAGR of 12.4%.

Lithium Market Overview:

Lithium Market is a chemical element with symbol Li and atomic number 3. It can be defined as a soft, silvery-white alkali metal which is known to be highly reactive, light and low in density. It has detailed analyses of lithium mining market players, this market’s prominent trends and the opportunities prevailing in the market that can result in the growth of the market in the future. The market values are based on multiple factors and an analysis of manufacturers’ revenue. Market dynamics within each industry are identified. It is being widely used in a broad range of applications but it has become a crucial component of lithium-ion batteries due to its superior properties such as lightness, reactivity, and recharge ability. The global lithium market was valued at around USD 3.1 billion in year 2020 and is expected to reach approximately USD 7.8 billion during forecast period registering CAGR of 12.4%.

Market Segmentations:

By product, the global lithium market has been segmented into carbonate, hydroxide, and others. The carbonate product segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to register significant growth during the review period. The segment growth can be attributed to widespread use of lithium carbonate in the end-use industries particularly automotive and electrical & electronics. Lithium carbonate is known to be the most stable inorganic compound. It is being widely used in the production of other compounds such as Lithium Hydroxide and pure metal. It is also used in the treatment of bipolar disorder. Lithium hydroxide (LiOH) is an inorganic hygroscopic crystalline compound which consists of lithium, hydrogen, and oxygen elements. It is completely soluble in water and partially in ethanol. Lithium hydroxide is available in anhydrous and monohydrate form. It is being widely used in the rechargeable lithium ion batteries. By application, the global lithium market has been segmented into battery, grease, air treatment, pharmaceuticals, glass & ceramic, polymer and others. The battery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the review period. Lithium is being used widely in the batteries as lithium based batteries have high energy and power density, high round-trip efficiency, and a low self-discharge rate. These batteries have been widely used in portable electronics and are being increasingly used in the electric vehicles due to high power density. Glass & ceramic application segment accounted for the second largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the review period. It is used in numerous glass & ceramic applications owing to its superior properties such as reduced thermal expansion, improved durability, low viscosity and light weight among others. In addition to this, increasing product usage in grease in various industrial components is expected to add to the market growth substantially during the review period.

Segments Overview:

The Lithium Market is segmented as below:

By Application

Batteries

Ceramics and glass

Grease

Polymer

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

This study identifies the increased demand from the EVs industry as one of the prime reasons driving the lithium market growth during the next few years.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The report lithium market covers the following areas:

Lithium market sizing

Lithium market forecast

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope and Methodology

2.1 Aim & Objective of the study

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Study Information

2.4 General Study Assumptions

2.5 Research Phases

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.3 Market Trends & Developments

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Regulatory Policies

3.6 Analysis of Covid-19 Impact

…

7. Key Company Profiles

7.1 Albemarle Corporation

7.2 Livent Corporation

7.3 Lithium Americas Corp.

7.4 Tianqi Lithium

7.5 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

7.6 Bacanora Lithium

7.7 Ganfeng Lithium Company Limited

7.8 Neometals Ltd

7.9 Altura Mining

7.10 Galaxy Resources Limited

7.11 Nemaska Lithium

7.12 Shanghai China Lithium Industrial Company Limited

7.13 Millennial Lithium Corporation

7.14 Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd *List of companies is not exhaustive

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market

8.2 M&A, JV, and Agreements

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.4 Strategies of Key Players

9. Conclusions and Recommendations

Continue…

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Lithium Market Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key Company Profiles, CAGR, Forecast, 2022-2028