Steel Products Market 2022 Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities Forecast 2028

Steel Products Market Overview:
Steel Product Market Global Report 2020 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global steel product market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down. For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2020 to 2028. The global steel products market was pegged at around 1895 million metric tons in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.6% during the review period to reach to around 2199 million metric tons by end of 2028.
Market Segmentations:
By product type, the global steel products market has been segmented into structural steel, iron steel wire, plates & sheets, ingots and semi-finished material, castings & forgings and others. Flat products accounted for the largest volume share of in the stainless steel market in 2020 owing to the increasing use of cold-rolled products. Superior properties such as straightness, concentricity, and tolerance make them suitable in end-use industries such as automotive, home appliances, and construction. The growth in these end-use industries is anticipated to drive the market for stainless steel over the coming years as a result of which the Flat product segment is expected to hold a dominant share of stainless steel market in 2028. However, the increasing use of stainless steel long products in heavy industries is anticipated to augment market growth over the coming years.
By geography, the global steel products market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the review period. The market growth can be attributed to the expanding production and sale of passenger vehicles particularly in China and India. Strong presence of the shipbuilding industry in the region coupled with expanding international maritime trade is likely to add to the global steel products market growth substantially during the review period. Furthermore, expanding electrical & electronics industry with increased spending on consumer electronics is also supporting the global steel products market growth.
Segments Overview:
The Steel Products Market is segmented as below:
This report covers the following regions:
North America
South America
Asia & Pacific
Europe
MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Steel Product as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
Company Profile
Main Business Information
SWOT Analysis
Production Capacity
Poduction Volume
Revenue
Price and Gross Margin
Market Share
Applications Segment:
Automotive
Machinery
Oil and Gas
Construction
Other
Types Segment:
Flat Steel
Long Steel
Tubular Steel
Steel Pipe
Steel Tube
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
Arcelor Mittal,
POSCO,
Shangang Group,
Tata Steel Group,
NSSMC Group,
HBIS Group,
Nucor Corporation,
China Baowu Group,
Thyssenkrup,
Hyundai Steel Company,
China Steel Corporation,
JSW Steel Limited,
Baosteel,
JFE Steel Corporation,
Shougang,
Shandong Iron and Steel Group,
Hesteel Group
Table of Contents
1. Report scope & Methodology
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market: Product Overview
4. Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market: An Analysis
5. Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)
6. Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)
7. Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market: Regional Analysis
8. Americas Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market: An Analysis (2020-2028)
9. Europe Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market: An Analysis (2020-2028)
10. Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market: An Analysis (2020-2028)
11. Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Dynamics
12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market: Merger & Acquisitions
15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
16. About the Publisher.
Continue…
