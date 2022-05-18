Smart Home Appliances Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2027

“Smart Home Appliances Market”

Smart Home Appliances Market, By Product (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washing Machine, Air Conditioner), Technology (Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Bluetooth, Cellular Technology, Radio Frequency Identification) and Region – Forecast 2027

Smart Home Appliances Market Analysis

In this rapidly changing world of technology, smart home appliances market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Changing consumer preferences and increasing demand for innovations are the major factors driving the growth of Smart Home Appliances Market. As compared to other regions, the smart home appliances market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of smart home appliances market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established key players and investments in smart grid projects in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices which ultimately provides high speed connectivity and is expected to be a major factor for the growth of smart home appliances market. Increasing government initiatives for the adoption of energy efficient devices is another factor contributing to the growth of smart home appliances market. The global smart home appliances market is expected to grow by USD 830.8 Billion by 2023. According to the report, the industry has an expected CAGR of 4.80%.

Key Players

The prominent key players of Smart Home Appliances Market Share trend are Haier Group Corporation (China), Electrolux (Sweden), Samsung Group (Korea), LG Electronics, Inc. (Korea), Whirlpool Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu General Limited (Japan), Dacor (U.S.), Voltas Limited (India), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), etc.

Smart appliances have grown in popularity in recent years as a result of the rising adoption of internet technology. Smart home appliances are systems that are introduced to the market with all of the sophisticated levels of automated systems. These are global market approaches that provide you the ability to operate entertainment systems, multimedia, safety and security, lighting, and many other things. To accomplish so, you’ll need a high-speed internet connection controlled by devices like smartphones. This is a developing market that is growing as a result of the burgeoning concept of the internet of things.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Smart Home Appliances Market

The global pandemic affects various industries in various ways. Similarly, it has an impact on the worldwide smart home market’s growth. The product’s sales have decreased during the first quarter of covid 19. The pandemic interrupted the smart appliances market’s supply chain and caused a drop in construction-related projects. In addition, some groups were forced to close as a result of government regulations. Several variables influenced market growth throughout the preceding period. It has an impact on the industry’s overall smart home appliances market forecast share. Because of Covid, some investors refused to share their investments in this. However, the industry eventually modifies its measures and incorporates aspects that improve the industry’s condition. As a result, the market is recuperating from the pandemic and generating income.

Market Segmentation

The global smart home appliances industry has been segmented into products and technology.

By product, the global smart home appliances market has been segmented into refrigerator, dishwasher, washing machine, and air conditioner.

By technology, the global smart home appliances market has been segmented into Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Bluetooth, Cellular Technology, and Radio Frequency Identification.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global Smart Home Appliances Market Report has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America has the highest market share. Following North America, Asia Pacific countries are likely to increase throughout projection period. The rising investments in smart grid projects and the acceptance of people are driving the market’s significant expansion in North America.

