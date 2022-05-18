Mobile Power Bank Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Regional Overview By Key Companies

Mobile Power Bank Market Analysis
Mobile power banks are being increasingly used for extending the operating duration of smartphones. The growth of the global Mobile Power Bank Marketappears to be promising and is anticipated to reach USD 25.16 billion, at a CAGR of 24%, projects Market Research Future (MRFR) in a thoroughly analyzed report. Currently, mobile phones are being used for a multitude of applications, the range for which is expanding continually. Mobile phones these days are subject to long hours of usage which drains out the battery and in turn calls for frequent charging. As power supply sockets are not always readily available, power banks act as the perfect solution. They are compact, portable, and easy to use. They are helpful in areas where power failure is a common phenomenon. The availability of a wide range of power banks with different capacities along with large capacity power banks with diverse features such as torch, solar, wireless charging, and others has also stimulated the demand for mobile power banks.
Competitive Leader board:
Leading players in the global mobile power bank market include ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., OPPO Electronics Corp., The Targus Corporation, PNY Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Ltd., Anker Technology Co. Ltd., Apacer Technology Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Microsoft Corp., Sony Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Mobile power banks are rechargeable power banks that can be used to charge up rechargeable consumer electronics such as mobile phones. The growing consumption of mobile phones in recent years has been a major driver for the global mobile power bank market. Mobile phones are often used by businessmen who are often on the move for business purposes. This necessitates portable power banks that can recharge their mobile phones in places where conventional charging infrastructure may be absent. The high and continuous usage of mobile phones by businessmen is also a major driver for the global mobile power bank market. The growing number of urban businessmen is likely to be a major driver for the global mobile power bank market over the forecast period.
The growing use of mobile phones for mobile gaming is also likely to be a major driver for the global mobile power bank market over the forecast period. Mobile gaming has emerged as a highly popular pastime among urban as well as rural middle class customers. The easy availability of low-end and mid-end smartphones has driven up the demand for mobile gaming in the last few years. However, mobile gaming is a highly power-intensive exercise and requires the use of efficient power banks to make up for the battery power lost in gaming. This is likely to remain a key driver for the global mobile power bank market over the forecast period.
Segmentation:
The global Mobile Power Bank Market is segmented on the basis of capacity, battery type, power bank type, number of USB ports, and region.
By capacity, the global mobile power bank market is segmented into 1000-2500 mAh, 2600-5000 mAh, 5100-10400 mAh, and more than 10400 mAh. The more than 10400 mAh segment is likely to hold an important share in the global mobile power bank market over the forecast period.
By battery type, the global mobile power bank market is segmented into Li-ion and Li-polymer.
By power bank type, the global mobile power bank market is segmented into portable, USB plugin, solar chargers, and others.
By number of ports, the global mobile power bank market is segmented into single port and multiple port.
Regional Analysis:
Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global mobile power bank market and is likely to remain the leading revenue generator over the forecast period. The growing consumer electronics industry in Asia Pacific is a major driver for the mobile power bank market. Countries such as China and India are likely to remain major players in the global mobile power bank market over the forecast period.
Mobile Power Bank Market by Capacity (1000-2500mAh, 2600-5000mAh, 5100-10400mAh, above 10400mAh), Battery Type (Li-polymer, Li-ion), Power Bank Type (Portable, USB Plugin, Solar Charger), Number of Port (Single, Multiple), and Forecast 2020-2027
