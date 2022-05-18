LAN Cable Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Industry Analysis, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2030

“LAN Cable Market”

LAN Cable Market Research Report: By Type (CAT 6 Cable, CAT 6A Cable, CAT 7 Cable, CAT 5E Cable, CAT 5 Cable), Application (Office Use, Industrial Use, Home Use), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2030

LAN Cable Market Analysis

The LAN Cable Market valuation is expected to grow from USD 5,778.9 Million in 2020 to USD 9.60 Billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.8% during the period of assessment.

A LAN (local area network) cable is one of the hardware components necessary in a network to facilitate communication over a local network by connecting peripheral devices to a router or modem switch, which further connects to a local server. Copper cables connect peripheral devices like laptops and computers to routers, modems, and switches. Ethernet, which is specified as IEEE 802.3, is a computer networking technology that is extensively used for local area networks (LAN). Although LAN cables provide connectivity to a limited area, multiple LANs can be connected to form a broader network. Some of the most often used LAN cables in a network include CAT 5, CAT 5E, CAT 6, CAT 6A, CAT 7, and CAT 8 cables. The end-user can choose among the cables indicated above in a local network based on transfer speeds, bandwidth, and internet connectivity.

The increasing number of data centers throughout the world as a result of increased consumer electronics penetration, as well as the growing demand for high-speed data transfer in both industrial and commercial sectors, are some of the important drivers driving the global expansion of the LAN Cable Market. Furthermore, the increased adoption of IoT-connected devices in various industries, as well as expenditures in IT infrastructure development, particularly in emerging nations, are expected to provide sufficient growth possibilities for market participants.

However, the usage of 5G in conjunction with private LTE and rising demand for wireless products are limiting the worldwide LAN cable market growth. The expanding infrastructure and construction projects are offering opportunities for market expansion.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10130

Global LAN Cable Market: Segmentation

Global LAN cable market research report: by Type (CAT 6 Cable, CAT 6A Cable, CAT 7 Cable, CAT 5E Cable, and CAT 5 Cable), Application (Office Use, Industrial Use, and Home Use).

The global LAN cable market has been segmented based on technology, gas type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into CAT 6 cable, CAT 6A cable, CAT 7 cable, CAT 5E cable, and CAT 5 cable. Based on application, the market is segmented into office use, industrial use, and home use.

Buy Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10130

Regional Analysis

North America to Gain Maximum Share of LAN Cable Market

North America is estimated to capture a large chunk of the global LAN cable market. It can register 4.79% CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to establishment of new office workspaces and launch of consumer electronics compatible with LAN cable market. LAN cables can provide internet services and provide dependable streaming speeds.

APAC to Capture Significant Market Share

APAC is expected to capture a significant LAN cable market share owing to huge demand for seamless internet services and rapid pace of industrialization in China, Taiwan, India, Australia, North Korea, South Korea, and Indonesia. Establishment of data centers and rise of digital developments can propel market growth significantly.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/lan-cable-market-10130

Key Players:

The Key Players of the Global LAN Cable Market include Black Box Corporation (US), Fiberstore (FS.COM Inc.) (US), OTSCable.com Co Ltd. (China), Infinite Electronics International Inc. (US), Belden Inc. (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Nexans SA (France), DBA Primus Cable (US), Huzhou Shumai Cable Co., Ltd. (China), LEONI AG (Germany), and General Cable Technology Corporation (US) among others.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable decisions.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Market Research Future

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address:99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor, New York, New York 10013, United States of America Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: New York

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/lan-cable-market-10130

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: LAN Cable Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Industry Analysis, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2030