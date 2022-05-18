Gaming Accessories Market Analysis, Trends, Industry Demand, Business Revenue, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Gaming Accessories Market Overview:
The global gaming accessories market is growing profusely. Increasing adoption of smartphones in recent years has accelerated the market demand. Virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have fuelled the growth of the market.
Besides, rapid advances in virtual reality gaming accessories, alongside the spurring rise in the wearable gaming accessories market and VR gaming accessories market, impacted the market growth positively. Growing penetration of high-speed Internet & smart devices and digital transformation in the media & entertainment industry influences the market revenues.
Increasing gaming as a service platform and the proliferation of digitalization have enabled end-users to store, access, and share data across different platforms worldwide. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global gaming accessories market would reach an exponential valuation of USD 4.04 billion by 2027, registering an impressive CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period (2020–2027).
Digital transformation, alongside advancements in mobile technology and high Internet penetration, has significantly impacted the media and entertainment industry. On the flip side, the high costs of gaming peripherals like DPI mouse and anti-ghost switches act as a major restraining factor to the gaming accessories market growth.
Players leading the gaming accessories market are Logitech International SA (Switzerland), Alienware (US), Razer Inc. (US), Turtle Beach (US), Mad Catz (US), Corsair (US), Sennheiser (Germany), Cooler Master (China), HyperX (US), Reddragon (US), Anker (China), SADES Technological Corporation (China), Google Inc. (US), Plantronics (US), Nintendo Co., Ltd (Japan), Oculus VR, LLC (US), Xiaomi Corporation (China), HP Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Nvidia Corporation (US), and SteelSeries (Denmark), among others.
Global Gaming accessories Market – Segments
The market is segmented into device types, products, end-users, and regions. The device type segment is bifurcated into PC (desktop and laptop), gaming consoles, smartphones, and others. The product segment is bifurcated into gamepads, mouse, keyboards, surfaces, headsets, controllers/ joysticks, cooling fans, virtual reality (VR) devices, web cameras, and others.
The end-user segment is bifurcated into professional and casual gaming. The region segment is sub-segmented into Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.
Gaming Accessories Market By Geography
- Asia pacific
- Europe
- North America
- The Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Gaming accessories Market – Regional Analysis
North America leads the global gaming accessories market, witnessing the higher adoption of gaming. Besides, the strong presence of gaming platform providers and professional gamers drives the gaming accessories market size. Increased government investments in cloud computing & related technologies and increasing penetration of smartphones & high-speed Internet are some of the major trends in the market.
