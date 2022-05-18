Ingersoll Rand (US) and Atlas Copco (Sweden) are Leading Players in the Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market

“Browse 156 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 218 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market””

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market by Type (Single-stage, Two-stage), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Others), Flow Rate (25 – 600 M3H; 600 – 3,000 M3H; 3,000 – 10,000 M3H; Over 10,000 M3H), Application and Region

The liquid ring vacuum pumps market size is estimated to be USD 1,082 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,412 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026, owing to rising gas transportation sector. The oil & gas segment is the biggest application for liquid ring vacuum pumps. The growing investments in the crude oil industry is expected to drive the use of liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Asia Pacific is attracting investors to set up their production facilities owing to the easy availability of raw materials and labor at low costs. Industrial activities are growing in this region owing to low manufacturing costs and support of local governments. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities are also driving the liquid ring vacuum pumps market in Asia Pacific.

The key market players include Busch Vacuum Solutions (Germany), Flowserve Corporation (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Ingersoll Rand (US), Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd (US), DEKKER Vacuum Technologies, Inc. (US), Vooner (US), Graham Corporation (US), Cutes Corp. (China), Zibo Zhaohan Vacuum Pump Co., Ltd (China), OMEL (Brazil), PPI Pumps Pvt. Ltd. (Mexico), Samson Pumps (Denmark), and Speck (Germany). These players have adopted product launches, agreements, acquisitions, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions as their growth strategies.

Ingersoll Rand is among the leading manufacturers in the liquid ring vacuum pumps market. The company designs and produces a broad range of vacuum products under industrial technologies & services segment. In February 2020, the company acquired and merged with the industrial business of Ingersoll-Rand plc while converting its name to Ingersoll Rand Inc. from Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. This development strengthened the position of Ingersoll Rand as a global leader in the liquid ring vacuum pumps market.

Another important player in the liquid ring vacuum pumps market is Atlas Copco. In February 2019, Atlas Copco launched LRP 700-1000 VSD+, a new range of liquid ring vacuum pumps. The pumps come with cutting-edge vacuum solutions with a wide range of features for wet and humid applications. This launch strengthens the position of Atlas in the liquid ring vacuum pumps market with new product development.

