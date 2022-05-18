Healthcare Facility Management Market worth $8.3 billion by 2026 – Global Trends, Share and Leading Key Players

According to the new market research report “Healthcare Facility Management Market by Service, (Hard Services (Fire Protection), Construction Services (Building, Repair), Energy Services (Energy Management)), Location (On Site, Off site), Settings (Acute, Post-acute, Non-acute) – US Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2026 from USD 6.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on”Healthcare Facility Management Market”
37 – Tables
27 – Figures
128 – Pages
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=140438011
The increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and the construction of healthcare facilities in the US, rising geriatric population, growing patient volume due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and COVID-19, and increasing healthcare expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of the US healthcare facilities management services market.
In 2020, the on-site facility management segment accounted for the largest market share in the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the location, the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast is segmented into on site and off site facility management. In 2020, the on-site facility management segment accounted for the largest market share. This segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for better health facilities and the increasing adoption of outsourcing facility management services. Moreover, a majority of healthcare facilities management services are efficiently performed on-site.
Construction service segment account for the largest share of the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast in 2020.
Based on services, the Market-US Forecast is segmented into construction services, hard services, and energy services. In 2020, the construction services segment accounted for the largest market share, owing to the high expenditure of construction services such as building repair, construction, maintenance, relocation, and renovation. The hard services segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing focus on healthcare HVAC, ventilation, and mechanical and electrical services and the integration of advanced technologies to perform these services.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=140438011
Acute setting account for the largest share of the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast in 2020. The post acute setting is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.
Based on settings, the Market-US Forecast is segmented into acute, post-acute, and non-acute settings. In 2020, the acute settings segment accounted for the largest market share. This can be attributed to the rising demand for high-end facility management services for acute care settings, which are large in area and are highly sophisticated facilities. The hard, energy, and construction services required for acute settings incur more expenditure than other settings, owing to the high cost and effort of maintenance of acute facilities.
The Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast is competitive, with a few leading market players and numerous small players. Some of the major companies operating in this market are Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. (US), CBRE (US), Sodexo (France), ABM (US), and ISS (Denmark).
Media Contact
Company Name: Marketsandmarkets pvt ltd
Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra
Email: Send Email
Phone: 18886006441
Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430
City: Northbrook
State: IL 60062
Country: United States
Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-facility-management-market-140438011.html
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Healthcare Facility Management Market worth $8.3 billion by 2026 – Global Trends, Share and Leading Key Players
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.