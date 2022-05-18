Young-min Jeong, CTO of Centernine "NPICK BLOCK's NFT platform and Main-net development will go well"

“We will build an NPICK BLOCK ecosystem by utilizing our experience in developing various platforms”

Young-min Jeong, CTO (Chief Technology Officer) of Centernine, announced on the 18th that he has started developing the NFT platform and mainnet of NPICK BLOCK. Through this, he emphasized that it will be possible to build an NPICK BLOCK ecosystem and provide a higher level of service to SNS platform operators.

In an interview related to NPICK BLOCK’s MEXC listing on the 12th, Director Jeong said, “With the growth of the SNS platform industry, a large number of influencers are produced, and the amount of content produced through those influencers is beyond imagination. However, the reality is that there are not many ways to fundamentally solve account-related security problems and content theft problems. Our next step is to adapt blockchain technology to the growing scale of the platform. In order to enable users to easily and quickly trade NPICK BLOCK and to use the platform stably by increasing the security of accounts and contents, ‘mainnet and NFT platform development’ must be a prerequisite.”

Based on his experience of founding telecommunication, messenger, SNS, and big data-related companies since 1997, he holds about 30 related technology patents. In addition to the establishment of online systems for government agencies such as the Horse Society, National Pension Service, and Health Insurance Corporation, many software development projects for major companies such as HYUNDAI, SAMSUNG were carried out. In 2007, he founded OpenVacs, a free O2O international call service, and recorded more than 5 million downloads. Currently, he is serving as the CSO (Chief Security Officer) of Netcube, a company specializing in solution development based on his knowledge related to cryptography such as quantum communication and 5G.

Centernine said, “The result of this development by CTO Young-min Jeong is a necessary work for the globalization of NPICK BLOCK in the future, and we plan to continuously announce progress related to development with the idea that the development will be completed within the year.”

