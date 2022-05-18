Integrating Women Leaders Foundation Hosts 13th Annual IWL Women's Leadership Conference

“Integrating Women Leaders Foundation Logo”

Virtual conference with in-person and virtual networking opportunities available

Integrating Women Leaders (IWL) Foundation, a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to accelerate the advancement of women and drive individual and organizational growth and impact, is pleased to announce its 13th annual IWL Women’s Leadership Conference.

Featuring the theme “REACH,” this year’s conference promises to inspire, activate and connect women and their male allies to unlock their full potential, gain confidence to lead boldly and strive for gender equity. The first day includes presentations by uplifting keynote speakers and discussion panelists who will share personal and professional stories. On the second day, attendees will participate in interactive breakout rooms from their pre-selected tracks, including communication, finance and leadership. IWL will also unveil the results of its State of Allyship-in-Action Benchmark Study, the first comprehensive study to measure the perceived practice of allyship to women in Corporate America today. This research captured the perspectives of both women and men.

“Our conference, now in its 13th year, will continue to follow the pattern of past conferences, reaching another new level in empowering women to invest in themselves and their organizations. This event is transformative for thousands of women and aspiring male allies in the workplace globally, including the 1,600 attendees from last year from 48 U.S. states and 23 countries,” said Kim Graham Lee, CEO of IWL. “We are thrilled to be adding networking events, including some in-person opportunities, to the post-conference experience and will announce from our conference mainstage three brand new IWL events coming yet this year. Our mission matters now more than ever.”

The virtual conference will take place June 8-9 from 10 a.m.-2:45 p.m. EST. Networking events are also available the week of June 13, including an in-person session in Louisville, Kentucky on June 14 and Indianapolis on June 16. IWL will host two virtual networking sessions on June 15 for remote attendees.

Keynote speakers include Leigh Anne Tuohy, the inspirational subject of The Blind Side, American businesswoman and interior designer, Bonnie St. John and Darcy Deane, the dynamic mother-daughter duo and authors of How Great Women Lead, and Katty Kay, award-winning journalist, broadcaster and author of The Confidence Code.

The conference’s co-emcees are Kelley Gay, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of OneAmerica and Candy Gee, global diversity & inclusion partner at Roche. Track speakers include Greg Kligman, Marcellus Robinson, Linda Clemons, Peter Dunn, Marquita Miller Joshua, Rita McCluskey, Dr. Hope Zoeller, Vashti Boyce and Jessica Nevitt.

Special thanks to IWL’s Marquee partners — AWS Professional Services, OneAmerica and Salesforce and Premier partners — Humana, Lilly and Cummins.

For more information and to register, visit iwlconference.org.

About Integrating Women Leaders Foundation

Founded in 2010, Integrating Women Leaders (IWL) Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that accelerates the advancement of ALL women to drive individual and organizational growth and impact. As partners in talent development, we help women, men and their organizations make meaningful steps toward creating a workplace of respect. We do this through perspective-changing experiences including our annual Women’s Leadership Conference, workshops and individualized programs.

For more information, visit www.iwlfoundation.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Company Name: Integrating Women Leaders Foundation

Contact Person: John Graham

Email: Send Email

City: Indianapolis

State: Indiana

Country: United States

Website: www.iwlfoundation.org

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Integrating Women Leaders Foundation Hosts 13th Annual IWL Women\’s Leadership Conference