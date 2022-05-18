Digital Twin Market Size Worth $155,839.4 Million By 2030, Due To Innovative Solutions And Growing Demand For Automation In Various Industries | Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting”

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, the rising need for virtualization and automation as well as the emergence of technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence(AI) has opened up new avenues for digital twin solution providers across industries, such as retail, real estate, banking and finance, and healthcare, thereby driving the market growth.

Digital Twin Industry Overview

The global digital twin market size was valued at USD 7.48 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 155,839.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 39.1% over the forecast period. Production halts and supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic led to the suspension of several other activities along the value chain of industries, such as aerospace, manufacturing, and automotive. This impacted the market during the first half of the pandemic in 2020. However, as the number of COVID-19 cases started reducing and restrictions were lifted, the market began recovering strongly as several industries started moving toward automation and virtualization of products as well as processes.

While the world is now on the path of recovery, a lot of uncertainty remains surrounding the spread of new COVID-19 variants. As such, several nations are expected to implement digital twin technology as a part of their economic reform activities. Digital twins could help build predictive models and determine the probability of success of physical prototypes before they are rolled out. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital twin technology across various applications in several verticals beyond manufacturing, including real estate, healthcare, telecom, and retail, driving the growth prospects of the market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Digital Twin market

The integration of digital twin technology with technologies, such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud computing, is further expected to boost the market growth. Organizations are deploying IIoT and AI technologies to collect and analyze behavioral data from existing IoT devices and connected products, which can be later applied to the digital twin model to replicate the existing device’s performance and usage. This helps product engineers and designers observe the product performance and identify any issues as well as predict future iterations of common problems. The deployment of these technologies also aids organizations in enhancing operations and system productivity, thereby improving the overall product performance.

Several organizations are focused on deploying digital twin solutions to optimize their supply chains and operational processes to recover from economic disruptions caused by the pandemic. As such, cloud companies like Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are focusing on launching various cloud-based digital twin solutions for industry players for easy accessibility and customized solutions. For instance, in January 2022, Google Cloud launched a supply chain digital twin, which is expected to provide manufacturers and distributors with unprecedented visibility of operations occurring in their supply chains. Such innovative solutions and the growing demand for automation in various industries are anticipated to trigger the demand for the digital twin platform over the forecast period.

The increasing deployment of cloud and IoT technologies is also leading to security and data privacy threats and the increased risk of cyberattacks. Cloud-based digital twins require online storage of asset information, subsequently leading to security and privacy concerns. Moreover, the lack of skilled professionals makes it harder for organizations to develop an efficient cybersecurity strategy. As such, several Small&Medium Enterprises(SMEs) are still hesitant to invest heavily in advanced technologies, which is expected to pose a challenge to market growth.

Digital Twin Market Segmentation

Based on the Solutions Insights, the market is segmented into Component, Process, and System.

The process segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 40.0% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the implementation of a digital twin for designing workflows in an organization, supply chain processes, smart city projects, warehouse processes, among other applications.

The system segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the global market in 2021. The market share can be attributed to the high deployment of digital twins for designing and developing prototypes of aerospace engines, assembly lines, communication systems, full-scale automotive models, piping systems in the oil & gas industry, among other applications.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Agriculture, Automotive & Transport, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Residential & Commercial, Retail & Consumer Goods, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Others.

The automotive and transport segment led the market in 2021 and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 19.00% of the overall revenue. This can be attributed to the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs), lean adoption, and the rising usage of simulation technologies.

The growth in the automobile industry is followed by the telecommunication, residential, and healthcare sectors, which are expected to exhibit healthy growth rates over the forecast period.

Based on the Digital Twin Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of more than 43% over the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the well-established manufacturing and automotive industries in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Furthermore, the proliferation of connected devices is expected to contribute to the regional market growth over the forecast period. North America held the high market share, followed by Europe, in 2021.

Market Share Insights:

December 2021: Dassault Systèmes announced a partnership with Renault Group. The partnership was aimed at using Dassault Systemes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to develop programs for new vehicles and other mobility services.

June 2020: Bosch Building Technologies, a division of Bosch Group, developed an energy and cost-saving solution for its internal operations. The Energy Platform uses Microsoft Azure Digital Twin to monitor and analyze energy consumption in real-time, helping manage business processes and provide actionable insights to operators.

Key Companies Profile:

Intense competition among leading players for introducing advanced and innovative products is encouraging companies to invest in the R&D of products and automation of processes. Furthermore, several automotive brands are adopting digital twin technologies to improve customer engagement by using interactive automobile dashboards on websites, where customers can customize vehicles at their convenience.

Some prominent players in the global digital twin market include:

ABB

AVEVA Group plc

Dassault Systemes

General Electric

Hexagon AB

IBM Corporation

SAP

Order a free sample PDF of the Digital Twin Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.

Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1888202951

Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-twin-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Digital Twin Market Size Worth $155,839.4 Million By 2030, Due To Innovative Solutions And Growing Demand For Automation In Various Industries | Grand View Research, Inc.