Sabbatical Entertainment: Scoring Goals for Five years

Since its inception, Sabbatical Entertainment has consistently found its way onto the soccer field, with projects paying tribute to the world’s most popular sport.
Sabbatical’s 2018 World Cup short-form capsules were such a success that the company is now extending that franchise with original vignettes for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, taking place in November 2022.
The new soccer vignettes will be co-produced with beIN Sports, who will be broadcasting them in North America in both English and Spanish.
These dynamic micro-stories, which can also be enjoyed in full-length format, both in the series The Pitch (8 x 22′) and in the special Counterattack (1 x 90’), group stories narrated in selected categories such as: Icons, Unforgettable, Better Half and Postcards; through which audiences can get closer to their favorite players, relive historic moments of the sport, and get a more intimate look into the personal lives of the stars, all while exploring the culture and traditions of the host country.
Sabbatical’s original soccer programming also includes Draw, which highlights differences and similarities between the greats of all times, as well as the Under the Lights franchise, a documentary series that began last year with a special on Pelé, and continues in 2022 with the second installment, featuring the polarizing Maradona. Additional upcoming installments will shine a light on stars “la pulga” Lionel Messi, CR7 Cristiano Ronaldo, and other pivotal figures in the iconic sport.
“Soccer is much more than a game, it’s a passion. For me, these projects are love letters to the World’s greatest sport and pastime that elates millions of fans around the globe.” Miguel Somoza – CEO Sabbatical Entertainment.
About Sabbatical Entertainment
Sabbatical Entertainment is a creative production & distribution company based in Miami since 2007. The company offers high quality and profitable content solution for viewers of all demographics. With over 300 hours of original content, in both English & Spanish, the company distributes directly to global streamers and traditional media outlets worldwide.
For more information, visit www.sabbaticalentertainment.com
